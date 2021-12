MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last year millions of Americans canceled holiday travel plans during the pandemic, but that is changing this year. Whether by plane, train or automobile, AAA predicts 109 million people will travel during the holidays – 28 million more than last year. “This holiday travel season is going to feel like a pre-pandemic travel season,” says Andy Gross with AAA. He says airline travel is expected to see a 184% increase over last year. “There will be lines at the airport, so our advice is get there early.” Sean Willis is flying for the holidays. He and his family are leaving...

