Recent visitors to www.MapleGroveMN.gov have hopefully noticed some changes. The city has unveiled its new website, and there are some key updates, like its mobile responsiveness. According to Communications Coordinator Carol Morris, “At least 60% if not more of visitors to our website are doing it through a mobile device, whether it be a tablet or cell phone. The website will actually optimize to what they are looking on, so if they visit the website on their mobile phone, the website kind of reconfigures itself so that it’s still very readable, items are very accessible.”

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO