Dinosaur Polo Club has made sure 2021 is awesome for Mini Metro ($3.99) players through big updates. We’ve had the Chongqing map, Budapest, and more arrive for free on iOS and Android. Mini Metro was also added to Apple Arcade as Mini Metro+ this year. If you’ve not played Mini Metro in a while, read about what the game has gotten in recent years here. It still feels weird and awesome to see such a fantastic game keep getting new free content. The developers really went above and beyond for this one. Today’s update (also available in the Apple Arcade version) is all about Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and the light rail and rapid transit network within. Dinosaur Polo Club also notes that this is one of the youngest transit systems added to Mini Metro.

