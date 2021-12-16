The Dorm Hotel adopts latest in user-friendly and personalized guestroom entertainment with BeyondTV GuestCast

MINI USA and the Best Friends Society announced today that they will be joining forces this weekend to spur on adoptions ahead of the holiday season. Between December 10 to 12, MINI USA will be paying all adoption fees at the Best Friends Society locations in a gesture of goodwill. “According to our MINI Rules of the Road, we believe in having a co-pilot who’s ready for adventure, whether human or furry.” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “The MINI community is very pet-friendly, so we are proud to partner with Best Friends Animal Society, and we can’t think of a better way to help support animal welfare than by making it easier to adopt a pet in need just in time for the holidays.”

