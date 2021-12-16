ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dorm Hotel adopts latest in user-friendly and personalized guestroom entertainment with BeyondTV GuestCast

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the successful implementation of its hospitality-engineered BeyondTV GuestCast platform by The Dorm Hotel located in Ithaca, New York. A newly opened property that already holds a reputation for providing its...

www.traveldailynews.com

