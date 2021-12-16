ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard announced as a GSTC-Recognized Standard

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) announce that the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard has achieved the ‘GSTC-Recognized Standard’ status. GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Standards are used by GreenStep Solutions in their assessment and verification programs which provide tools, resources, and consultative support to destinations and businesses across the tourism industry. The...

www.traveldailynews.com

