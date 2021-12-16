GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard announced as a GSTC-Recognized Standard
The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) announce that the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard has achieved the ‘GSTC-Recognized Standard’ status. GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Standards are used by GreenStep Solutions in their assessment and verification programs which provide tools, resources, and consultative support to destinations and businesses across the tourism industry. The...www.traveldailynews.com
