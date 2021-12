voco the Franklin New York, an IHG HotelDaniel Haddad. IHG Hotels & Resorts is a favourite of our family all over the world so we were excited to hear they have introduced a new hotel brand, voco Hotels. voco combines the trust of a big hospitality group with the informality and charm of a boutique hotel. Franklin Hotel, located at the heart of the Upper East Side, embodies this ethos and brings a unique and comfortable neighbourhood experience to the discerning traveler. The vintage style entrance and elegant yet cozy lobby set a perfect ambiance for welcoming our family to the characteristic boutique establishment. We were greeted by friendly and personable staff and a locally made cookie while the smooth check-in process took place. The building feels historic but with many updates to ensure luxury and comfort throughout your stay. Step into the nostalgic elevator and travel to your comfortable and cozy guest room. Only the highest quality plush bedding and bathroom amenities are used and the staff even went out of their way to set up NYC themed colouring books and snacks to welcome our kids to the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO