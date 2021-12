Professionals from various corners of the life-sciences field share views on significant challenges of 2021, bright spots, and what to look for in 2022. Drug research, development, and manufacturing are tough areas to work in any year, but many would agree that 2021 had more than its fair share of mountains to climb. Still, as the industry experts Outsourcing-Pharma connected with in its coverage over the past 12 months frequently mentioned, the year was not without opportunities.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO