ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to open presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

By Gavin Mackenzie
gamepur.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTo open presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021, you have to visit the Cozy Lodge. You’ll probably get a News banner offering to take you directly to the lodge when you boot up the game, but if you’re starting from the lobby screen, then go to the snowflake tab on...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

How to get the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It would appear that Marvel and Fortnite are not finished their crossovers yet, as Spider-Man is coming to Chapter 3 Season 1. The skin will be part of the Battle Pass, and players will be able to unlock it by completing challenges and earning XP over the course of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How the Victory Crown works in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A new mechanic that has been introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Victory Crown. This is designed to display who is the best player in a lobby, who is on a run of victories, and more. If players Place highly enough in a match they will...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Chapter 3: How To Reboot & Revive Teammates Faster

Reboot Vans and revives underwent some changes in Fortnite’s latest season. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived yesterday after much anticipation within the community. Epic Games introduced new mechanics, such as sliding, that will alter the way players approach the game. However, some things haven’t changed. Two core mechanics — rebooting and reviving teammates — remain as crucial in Fortnite as ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weekly challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived, and that means there are new weekly challenges to complete in order to earn some much-needed XP and level up your Battle Pass. Whenever a new season of Fortnite arrives, one of the most exciting moments is browsing through the Battle Pass to see which skins you want to unlock most – but to get them all, you’ll need to earn loads of XP to help you level up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open It#Shake It#Hope You Like It
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Split-Screen Disabled: How to Fix Split-Screen in Chapter 3

Split-screen has been a key Fortnite feature since it was introduced in late 2019, but now some Chapter 3 players are having trouble finding the mode when they try to test out the new map. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is currently underway, bringing the aforementioned new map to the game along with a brand new Battle Pass featuring Spider-Man and other new characters. However, Epic Games has disabled split-screen for the time being. The feature will be added back to the game, but it’s unclear when exactly fans can expect it. Here’s everything we know about split-screen coming back in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 NPCs: Locations, How to Find & More

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here and we're breaking down each of the NPCs you'll be able to find on the island. Once again, these will be the primary quest givers throughout the season. Until Chapter 3, Season 1 is live, we're having to use a Battle Pass leak to determine...
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

How to Level Up Quickly and Earn More XP in Fortnite Chapter 3

The new Fortnite chapter is out and it has brought a new Battle Pass. The only way players can unlock all of the Battle Pass cosmetics it to level up their Fortnite accounts. This can be done by either playing the game or by purchasing tiers from the Item Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite Vault locations: How to open a vault in Fortnite

Vaults can be found across the new Fortnite map for Chapter 3 Season 1. These vaults provide you with some very useful loot, but, first, you need to know all of the vault locations. It's hard to visit something if you don't know where it is after all. You also...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
estnn.com

Fortnite Chapter 3: How To Unlock Battle Pass Super Styles

Learn how to unlock Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Battle Pass Super Level Styles. Fortnite developer Epic Games deployed Patch v19.01 this morning following a brief downtime. Waiting on the other side should delight all Battle Pass completionists thirsty for more levels and unlockable skin styles. For some time,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Wind-up Rudy minion in Final Fantasy XIV

You can add several minions to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV that will follow you around as you explore the game and play through it. These minions don’t offer any in-game benefits, but they’re typically adorable companions that you can take with you. The Wind-up Rudy minion is one of these minions that will follow every step you take, but you can only earn it through a specific activity and for a limited time. Here’s how you can get the Wind-up Rudy minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is included in 2021’s Starlight Celebration event in Final Fantasy XIV?

Starting on December 16, the first-holiday event in Final Fantasy XIV will kick off called the Starlight Celebration for 2021. It will be the first event held in Final Fantasy XIV following the release of Endwalker, giving fans plenty of holiday-based activities to do as they prepare for the arrival of the Pandæmonium raid. What can you receive for completing the Starlirhgt Celebration 2021 event? In this guide, we will cover all of the items you can receive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

If you’re in the holiday spirit, Destiny 2 has you covered with the return of The Dawning. In it, you’ll be able to participate in various holiday-themed quests where you’ll be scouring the game, searching for ingredients to create baked goodies for your favorite NPCs in the game. One of the ingredients you’ll need to find is Taken Butter, and you can only find it dropping from a particular enemy. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where is The Joneses in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The Joneses is south of the lagoon on the east side of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map, southeast of the Sanctuary and northeast of Condo Canyon. At first glance, it’s just a leafy old town with lots of wooden buildings and trailers, but it’s actually one of the busiest areas of the whole map.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to find the Fortnite loot boat in Chapter 3 and sail the sea in style

If you want to know where to find the Fortnite loot boat location in Chapter 3 Season 1, you're not the first. The return of the Pawntoon is a point of interest for many veteran Fortnite players, as the area holds all kinds of loot and can be used to effectively give yourself an amazing start to the game. However, finding the loot boat isn't easy, so we've put together this guide on the Fortnite loot boat location so you can find the Pawntoon without issue.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 brings holiday cosmetics, new challenges, and Sgt. Winters weapons

Open presents in Fortnite? Winterfest 2021 is here, and it’s bringing a heap of gifts for all players to unwrap. Be sure to thank Sgt. Winters for his generosity. As detailed on the official Fortnite blog, the sarge has a number of presents to open in the Cozy Lodge — 14 to be exact. You can open one a day, and they include weapon skins, music, costumes, and more. The blog post reveals the contents of two of the presents: Isabelle’s holiday-themed Krisabelle and the icy Polar Peely. Isabelle has a second costume too, and the Blizabelle outfit is free for all players. Log in to Fortnite from now through January 6 at 11 AM ET to claim it. Fortnite Crew subscribers will also get the Golden look Board Glider when they log in.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Chicory: A Colorful Tale on Nintendo Switch?

One of the quietly standout releases of summer 2021 was the top-down indie game Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Greg Lobanov’s delightful adventure game centers around a dog using a magical paintbrush to color her now-colorless world. The game received overwhelmingly positive reviews and has been topping prominent year-end lists. All of this makes it surprising that Chicory was released initially on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Mac — but not the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Fortnite discover the Device location - How to discover the Device in Chapter 3

You’re challenged to discover the Device in Fortnite, a vague quest in Chapter 3 with little context and not much guidance on where to actually look. The new map has several locations you can find the Device, though, so it shouldn’t take too long to locate one. Just keep an eye out for other players, since these may be hotly contested thanks to the rewards they offer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When does Fall Guys Guestravaganza start?

During the 2021 Game Awards, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout took up some valuable real estate for two back-to-back announcements. First, that Nightmare Before Christmas-themed outfits and missions are coming to the game. And, second, that a special in-game Guestravaganza will run featuring outfits that run the gamut of gaming. Fall...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Walmart has exclusive Elden Ring art cards with pre-orders

Elden Ring pre-orders have been open for some time, but now we’re learning about the exclusives you can get for forking your money over to specific retailers. Walmart has come out with a pretty sweet incentive if you use the retail giant as your pre-order location of choice. Putting...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to sign up for the Rumbleverse early access beta

In case you missed it, Epic Games announced its second-ever battle royale title at the Game Awards 2021. Developed by Iron Galaxy, Rumbleverse is a cartoony 40-player battle royale loosely themed around professional wrestling. Early footage and streamer impressions indicate that combat would be more close and personal than what we’re used to in typical battle royale games, and that combo-stacking and other fighting game mechanics would be a part of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy