How to open presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

Open presents in Fortnite? Winterfest 2021 is here, and it’s bringing a heap of gifts for all players to unwrap. Be sure to thank Sgt. Winters for his generosity. As detailed on the official Fortnite blog, the sarge has a number of presents to open in the Cozy Lodge — 14 to be exact. You can open one a day, and they include weapon skins, music, costumes, and more. The blog post reveals the contents of two of the presents: Isabelle’s holiday-themed Krisabelle and the icy Polar Peely. Isabelle has a second costume too, and the Blizabelle outfit is free for all players. Log in to Fortnite from now through January 6 at 11 AM ET to claim it. Fortnite Crew subscribers will also get the Golden look Board Glider when they log in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO