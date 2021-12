Ubisoft is dusting off the Splinter Cell IP for an upcoming remake. After a few years of rumors that Ubisoft would be bringing the IP back, a Splinter Cell remake has been unveiled. Details are rather scarce right now as Ubisoft revealed that the development team is early into producing this remake. However, it looks like they will be using the Snowdrop engine. So that should bring Splinter Cell into the modern age. For now, while it looks like the specifics are still being kept under wraps. Players will be able to expect the team to keep as much of the identity and aspects that fans come to appreciate with the IP intact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO