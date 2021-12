Publisher Bushiroad has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid shoot ’em up game coming to Nintendo Switch & PlayStation 4 (PS4). The game is being developed by Kaminari Games. Its genre was previously listed as a “Fly, shoot, punch, super! exhilarating shooting game,” but we now know that it’s a shoot ’em up as expected from the subsidiary studio of Raiden and Caladrius developer Moss. What sets the game apart from other shoot ’em ups is that you’ll be able to transform into dragons. Players will get to do so by filling up their D Gauge (stands for “Dragon Gauge”) to perform “Choro-gon Breath” special attacks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO