You’ll be hunting down several ingredients for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. These ingredients are crucial to creating the delicious baked goods that you hand out to the many NPCs you’ve encountered throughout your time in the game. One of the core ingredients for several recipes is Dark Ether Cane, and you can only obtain it by defeating specific enemies. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 and the best way to farm it.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO