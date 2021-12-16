Son of a Nutcracker, Buddy the Elf Takes Over Chicago Street

The Illinois State Museum is looking for contributions from Generation X to help with a new exhibit they hope to have up soon. "Growing Uo Gen X" will be in the Illinois State Museum-Springfield and will focus on that generation from 1965-1980. So, the museum needs your help. If you grew up in the era and are a Gen Xer, the museum is looking for pop culture items. Walkmans, Trapper Keepers, clothing like Hammer Pants, He-Man and She-Ra figurines (totally had the whole set), early pc's, Nintendo gaming systems, and “D.A.R.E/MADD” paraphernalia. Also, if you have movie stubs, concert stubs, or anything that you think would fit in this new exhibit the museum wants to have them.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO