Quincy, IL

Son of a Nutcracker, Buddy the Elf Takes Over Chicago Street

By Sam
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear." One performer in Illinois did just that. There are so many great lines from the movie Elf." It's a...

Someone Made this Chicago Train into a Holiday Polar Express

Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express. According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary of the CTA Holiday Train. It's just one of the many big city landmarks that are now covered in bright colorful bulbs. This elaborate video showcases the train and also the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Millennium Park Christmas tree and many more.
CHICAGO, IL
A Look Back from 2011 at Avenue of Lights in Quincy

I love that the Festival of Lights is back each year, but do you remember the Avenue of Lights?. One of my family's favorite things to do is driving around town looking at Christmas lights and decorations. I am sure many of you do the same, but one of the area's biggest light shows that started it all was the Avenue of Lights.
QUINCY, MO
These Missouri Kids Want the Best Gift of All – To Be Adopted

Here's an idea for the best holiday gift of all - how about the gift of a forever home for one of some 1,600 Missouri kids who are eligible for adoption. As someone who brought home and adopted two young boys almost 40 years ago (I got two sons and seven grandkids out of the deal), I guarantee the gift of adoption would change your life and the life of a youngster who would like nothing better than a home and family to call their own for Christmas.
MISSOURI STATE
Entertainment
Get Up Close and Personal at Illinois Reindeer Ranch

Meet the real-life Comet, Blitzen, Sven, and Vixen, at the Hardy's Reindeer Ranch in Illinois. Get all the reindeer kisses you've ever wanted, and you might even learn a thing or two about reindeer. Yes, they do fly. Located n Rantoul, Illinois the Hardy's reindeer Ranch is over 20 reindeer to feed, kiss, and learn from.
ILLINOIS STATE
Famous Midwestern Family Does Christmas Vacation Light Show

Now, this is a light show that I have got to see. One of my favorite holiday movies is "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation," so when I saw what this one family did to their house I was really blown away. They really took the Clark Griswold decoration to a whole new level. The light show is from the iconic scene where Clark is trying to figure out why the Christmas lights are not coming on, and well we all know what happens next.
MUSIC
Illinois State Museum Needs Gen X-ers Help

The Illinois State Museum is looking for contributions from Generation X to help with a new exhibit they hope to have up soon. "Growing Uo Gen X" will be in the Illinois State Museum-Springfield and will focus on that generation from 1965-1980. So, the museum needs your help. If you grew up in the era and are a Gen Xer, the museum is looking for pop culture items. Walkmans, Trapper Keepers, clothing like Hammer Pants, He-Man and She-Ra figurines (totally had the whole set), early pc's, Nintendo gaming systems, and “D.A.R.E/MADD” paraphernalia. Also, if you have movie stubs, concert stubs, or anything that you think would fit in this new exhibit the museum wants to have them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Haven’t Found That Real Christmas Tree Yet? Good Luck

Are you one of those folks for whom Christmas isn't Christmas unless there is a real life, living Christmas tree in your home?. Back in the day, to lessen the mess of falling needles from real trees, people would wait until the week before Christmas to get their tree (in the old holiday movies, the family tradition would be a trip to the woods with an ax on Christmas Eve to get their tree).
LIFESTYLE
Hannibal MO
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

