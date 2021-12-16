ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre mulls delicensing power distribution, bringing multiple DISCOMs in same area

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): With the aim to facilitate consumers with alternative choices, the Centre proposed to delicense electricity distribution to reduce entry barriers in the power sector enabling multiple distribution companies to operate in the same area of supply. In the Union Budget 2021-22, the Centre...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Distribution#Ani#The Union Budget 2021 22#Centre#Distribution Company#Serc#Discoms
