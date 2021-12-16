Are Cadbury Santas Just Easter Bunnies in Santa Foil Wrapper?

Believe it: Skate along with St. Nick at Petoskey Ice Arena. Storytime with Santa; breakfast with Santa; parades, tree lightings, carols with Santa. There are so many ways to see St. Nick in the North, but we’re betting Petoskey Ice Arena’s Santa Skate might be the only way to catch him on blades. From 5pm to 7pm Dec. 18, he and some of his North Pole pals will hit the arena’s ice, and kids and families are invited to circle round with them, plus fill up on some of his favorite treats, cookies, and cocoa. $10 per person or $30 per family; bring your own blades or rent skates for $6 per person. Find the arena at 3450 M-119, just south of Harbor Springs. petoskeyicearena.com.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO