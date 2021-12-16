ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Cadbury Santas Just Easter Bunnies in Santa Foil Wrapper?

One TikTok man is outraged over what he found in a Christmas candy section. Did Cadbury simply wrap leftover Easter Bunnies in Santa foil?. TikTok user Jarrod Bell found the unusual-looking Santas...

