Lionsgate has named longtime media executive, investor and successful SPAC specialist Harry Sloan to its board of directors effective immediately. It said Sloan qualifies as an “independent” director of the company under the New York Stock Exchange listing standards. He has not yet been appointed to serve as a member of any Board committee. He replaces David Zaslav, who exited the board in May after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger was announced. It described its newest board member as “an experienced founder, public company chief executive officer and a leading investor in the media, entertainment and technology industries.” Since 2011, he has co-founded seven...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO