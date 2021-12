Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, according to India's external affairs ministry. The two countries also signed a slew of bilateral defense agreements, including India's procurement of more than 600,000 assault rifles from Russia. India's defense ministry called it a "landmark" deal that would replace a locally made rifle with a modern weapon, ending the "long quest" for its army's needs. The two countries also signed an agreement to extend their military technology cooperation for the next decade.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO