PM Modi condoles Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty's demise

Myanmar has handed over to India five insurgents belonging to an Indian rebel group operating in the remote northeastern region bordering Myanmar, police said Thursday.An Indian air force aircraft flew the five from Myanmar to the Indian state of Manipur on Wednesday. They belong to the People’s Liberation Army, which is fighting for secession from India in Manipur since 1978, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.India’s military authorities declined comments on the operation.The officer said Myanmar authorities had moved the five to a prison in Sagaing region after...

INDIA ・ 20 HOURS AGO