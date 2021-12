In a stinging attack on the UK’s travel restrictions, the boss of Europe’s biggest budget airline has said flying should be limited to vaccinated passengers – with Covid tests dropped.Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, accused the UK government of “making up rules as they go along”. He told The Independent: “It seems to us that their policies are designed specifically to discourage people from travelling by air, particularly when people are fully vaccinated.“There is this omicron hysteria in the UK, most of it generated by Downing Street and the government – I suspect to cover up their day-to-day mismanagement of...

