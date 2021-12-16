Tajikistan FM to visit India from December 18-20

As we usher in the New Year, it’s time for some retrospection and acknowledgement of the individuals and institutions that made an otherwise pandemic year memorable. The US Green Building Council (USGBC) has awarded its Regional Leadership Award to CtrlS, Asia’s largest Rated-4 Hyperscale data centre. Caring for planet Earth has been integral to CtrlS's DNA. What makes this announcement worthwhile is that the company has explored various possible solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability and reduced the PUE (power usage effectiveness) to 1.35, thereby reducing energy consumption at its hyperscale data centres in India. “At CtrlS, sustainability is a key focus and is a strategic component of our organisation. We are further sharpening our focus on usage of natural sources of energy such as solar. We are in the process of constructing a 1,000-acre solar farm to power our data centre facilities. We plan to achieve carbon neutrality (net-zero emissions) by 2030,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, CtrlS data centres. This could be seen as a lesson in conservation, be it electricity consumption, water conservation and re-cycling. It would be nice if we could have more examples of paperless and solar-lit offices – this is both environment and pocket friendly.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO