17th Annual Quail Creek Business Expo Set for February 5

As we navigate through this busy holiday season, our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo is right around the corner. Our Expo will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees to will receive a goodie bag. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 100 local businesses and see first-hand all the products and services they provide. This is an optimal opportunity for any member of the Charlotte County Chamber to participate in this event. Traditionally, we get approximately 1,000–1,200 attendees that come throughout the day. This is the one day a year, each exhibitor will be able to showcase their business in front of that may people in a matter of only five hours.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO