Renowned Artist Instructs Lapidary and Jewelry Club

After about my 5th year living in Manhattan, it dawned on me: there’s nothing inherently better or brighter about the people who live in New York City. This was a myth I created in childhood. This seed was planted on my first trip to the city to visit my great aunt. Walking down 5th Avenue with my mother, I was hypnotized by the grand scale of the buildings and the chic and busy women frenetically walking to work. The cacophony of taxi horns and train car squeaks pouring through the subway grates was music to my ears. I knew this place was special and frankly, better than where I came from. I had to be a part of it someday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO