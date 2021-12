WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A farm in New Jersey is keeping busy during the offseason. Its innovative holiday idea will help support both its animals and the community, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. It’s a Christmas lights spectacular. Jump on a hay ride wagon, playing holiday music and take a magical tour of Allaire Community Farm, which is lit up for the season. “They will see 50-foot Santas. They will see light tunnels. They will see lit up menorahs and crosses,” the farm’s Joann Burney said. “And what kid doesn’t love a tractor ride, right?” Baker asked. “Nothing better than making little ones smile...

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO