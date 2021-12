In 2021, Virginia’s scenic beauty continued to be a tremendous source of comfort in an uncertain world. Notes Scenic Virginia Executive Director Leighton Powell, “Pandemic-weary Virginians told us over and over that our Commonwealth’s incredible scenic resources were boosting mind, body, and spirit. Knowing that, we relished getting people outside to photograph their favorite scenic places. They did just that, and we couldn’t be more pleased to share the ten Winners of our 14th Annual Photo Contest!”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO