The Animal Protection Society — Friday Harbor is pleased to announce our volunteer(s) of the year: Renee Koehne and her daughter, Brittany Koehne. Renee and Brittany volunteer as expert cat trappers for APS-FH’s TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) program as well as experienced kitten foster parents through our Foster Program. These angels recently moved to San Juan Island from California, where they volunteered for years with their local rescue. Brittany and Renee got into cat trapping after fostering hundreds of kittens for the rescue and deciding they wanted to do more to prevent the birth of unwanted kittens. So far, Brittany and Renee have helped trap and fix over 70 Island cats and have fostered dozens and dozens of island kittens!

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO