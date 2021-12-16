The ending of the Thunder-Pelicans game was completely ridiculous and you need to see it

Look. I know the Pelicans and the Thunder are both pretty stinky NBA teams, generally.

Sure, they give you good games here and there. But these teams? They’re not in it for the wins. They’re in it for the tan…er,uh…improving the team as they head into the future.

So that means right now, neither team is particularly good. In fact, you could argue that they play some pretty bad basketball.

But the thing about bad basketball is that these are still professional NBA players. So even at their worst, they can give us the most ridiculously exciting and mind-numbingly silly sequences that we’ll be talking about for days, months and even years to come.

And that, folks, is how you’d perfectly describe the ending of the Pelicans-Thunder game. It was exciting. It was silly. It made absolutely no sense. But it was also perfect. So so so so perfect.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits what probably should’ve been a game-tying shot after the Pelicans try to foul him in the waning moments of the game. He hits that and you’re like “OK, cool. Overtime. Let’s do it.”

But, obviously, Devonte Graham had other plans.

YO. THAT DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE. NO SENSE AT ALL. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN!?!?!?

NBA fans were just shocked.

The radio call is just nuts. HE BANKED IT IN. HE BANKED IT IN.

The transition from pure despondence to exuberance is incredible, man. This is NBA basketball at its peak and it’s coming from two of the worst teams in the league, man.

Best sport in the world.