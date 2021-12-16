ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The ending of the Thunder-Pelicans game was completely ridiculous and you need to see it

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nz4tx_0dOcPkBf00

Look. I know the Pelicans and the Thunder are both pretty stinky NBA teams, generally.

Sure, they give you good games here and there. But these teams? They’re not in it for the wins. They’re in it for the tan…er,uh…improving the team as they head into the future.

So that means right now, neither team is particularly good. In fact, you could argue that they play some pretty bad basketball.

But the thing about bad basketball is that these are still professional NBA players. So even at their worst, they can give us the most ridiculously exciting and mind-numbingly silly sequences that we’ll be talking about for days, months and even years to come.

And that, folks, is how you’d perfectly describe the ending of the Pelicans-Thunder game. It was exciting. It was silly. It made absolutely no sense. But it was also perfect. So so so so perfect.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits what probably should’ve been a game-tying shot after the Pelicans try to foul him in the waning moments of the game. He hits that and you’re like “OK, cool. Overtime. Let’s do it.”

But, obviously, Devonte Graham had other plans.

YO. THAT DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE. NO SENSE AT ALL. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN!?!?!?

NBA fans were just shocked.

The radio call is just nuts. HE BANKED IT IN. HE BANKED IT IN.

The transition from pure despondence to exuberance is incredible, man. This is NBA basketball at its peak and it’s coming from two of the worst teams in the league, man.

Best sport in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Nba Players#Nba Teams#Sportscenter
ClutchPoints

6 players with the best chance to pass Stephen Curry’s all-time 3-point record, ranked

As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 superstar centers Bulls must keep an eye on for future upgrade over Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy