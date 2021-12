Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals that are ending today Right now, if I wanted to, I could book a flight this afternoon from my hometown here in Memphis and be in Chicago by this evening. One of the few concessions I would have to make in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, of course, is wearing a mask for the duration of that flight. However, in light of the worrisome new Omicron COVID-19 variant, potential new Biden administration travel restrictions could soon complicate the process of booking and taking that hypothetical flight. A reporter recently asked White House press...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO