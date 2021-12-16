How To Make a Financial New Year’s Resolution You’ll Actually Keep

Investments, will-writing and other financial resolutions for the 2022 to-do list. REPEAT: 2021, like 2020, was another turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some “financial resolutions”.The guests on Money Clinic are millennial couple Toby and Siobhan and they’re looking for some timeless “fin-spiration” to get their money to work harder. They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown, and are wondering where to direct their spare cash. How much could they save if they overpaid their mortgage — and how would that compare to putting more into their pensions or other investments. There’s also one financial to-do that they’re been putting off for a long time — making a will. Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide expert tips.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO