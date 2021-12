One of the best pure hitters in the states ‘23 class, C/INF Dominic Kibler (New Berlin West), rose up in our states ‘23 rankings. Kibler is now situated in the top-15 due to a standout performance as a member of Team Wisconsin at the PBR Future Games. After an impressive round of BP down at Lakepoint, Kibler went two-for-two in Team Wisconsin’s first game while also driving in a run, leaving LakePoint as a major winner in our eyes. Shortly after the Future Games Kibler announced his commitment to Kent State as he is the tenth member of Team Wisconsin to announce their commitment.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO