Texas State

Zero deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Hidalgo County along with 181 newly reported positive cases

anjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County uses the case status definition provided by the Texas Department of State Health Service’s 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide revised November 2020. 1. Confirmed:...

www.anjournal.com

d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbaa.org

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in schools are on the rise – again

Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Newly reported COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana's K-12 schools are once again on the rise. Hoosier schools reported more than 1,419 new student COVID-19 cases in a single day last week, part of...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

First known case of omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis

TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […] The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Sahan Journal

Nine years ago, Zinet Kemal boarded a flight to Minnesota and a country she’d never seen. Today, she’s a mother of four, an IT professional seeking an advanced degree—and now, a children’s author.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. When Zinet Kemal and her family stepped off a plane at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport on January 2, 2013, she wondered whether she’d made a huge mistake. Zinet, her husband Aman Hordofo, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

Research highlights gap in methamphetamine use figures

Methamphetamine use could be two to four times higher than estimated figures in national surveys, researchers at The University of Queensland have found. Dr. Gary Chan from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research said the research investigated data collected between 2001 and 2019 and examined lifetime methamphetamine use for three main cohorts born between 1951–1960, 1961–1970 and 1971–1980.

