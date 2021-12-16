Feed Amino Acids Market Size 2021 by Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2027

The Pea Protein Market is estimated at USD 844 million in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to reach USD 1,588 million by 2026. The pea protein market is primarily dominated by the North American and European markets that host a large production and consumer base. In this instance, Canada is the world's largest producer of dry peas and legumes, with a strong export capacity of 85% of its total production. The United States is also scaling up its production capacity as a means to reduce dependency on imports. Pea protein is among the most versatile ingredients and can be formulated into beverages, food products, snacks, and even functional foods in different forms. Given the high prices of pea protein, the market has remained popular in developed markets, with high disposable incomes and demand.

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO