ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Firestone CLC Madrigals Perform!

akronschools.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch this festive holiday video of the Firestone CLC Madrigals singing "Wassail Song." The Wassail Song celebrates the New...

resnikclc.akronschools.com

Comments / 0

Related
Statesboro Herald

ONE: Series performers unite for holiday performance at the Averitt

The ONE: Series has become a tradition in the Boro, bringing some of the area’s most talented artists to the stage. During this holiday season, the artists that audiences have gotten to know during their solo performances will come together for a special holiday show. Shaunta Ellis, Nora Franklin, Vivian...
STATESBORO, GA
akronschools.com

Our Holiday Musical Performance

Thank you Ms. Hohman and the other teachers for creating an awesome performance with our fourth and fifth graders! Click the link to enjoy the performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brunswick News

Youth orchestra holds performance

The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s (GIYO) Symphonette performed its 2021 Winter Concert at St. Francis Xavier School. The Symphonette is GIYO’s mid-level orchestra for young string musicians. Symphonette’s conductor is Todd Lockwood. The Philharmonia, full symphony orchestra, will perform its Winter Concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Glynn...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clc#Madrigals#Mulled Wine#Ding Dong Merrily On High#Wassail Song Firestone
akronschools.com

Wassail Song - Firestone CLC Madrigals

Watch this festive holiday video of the Firestone CLC Madrigals singing "Wassail Song." The Wassail Song celebrates the New Year! "Wassail" is an olde English word for a toast similar to "Good Health" and the wassail is the contents of the glass or goblet (spiced or mulled wine or ale).
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

Interlochen performance on Performance Today: December 14, 2021

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the nationally syndicated program Performance Today will feature music performed and recorded at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Listen during the 11 a.m. hour of the program to hear guitarist Nicholas Goluses perform the Fantasie, op. 58 by Fernando Sor. This music was recorded during a...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Free Press

Vocal Ink – A performance review

Vocal Ink is a group at USM that consists of students that write and compose their own music. They explore a multitude of styles and genres of music, helping find their certain “niche” in their songwriting. The ensemble is occasional and is a part of the Osher School of Music. Vocal Ink is student driven and generally student led, popping up whenever students want to experiment with new music that they have been writing. However, they have an Ensemble Facilitator, Michele Kaschub. Although the members of the ensemble are already accomplished performers, almost all of them were new to the role of composer and songwriter. The pamphlet to their most recent performance I attended read, “Most began their composing process in September and the ink is still damp on many of the works that will be shared tonight.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
akronschools.com

'Hamilton' Costume Creator Designs For WS Story

Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell is known for creating eye-catching outfits in iconic productions, including the Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” Recently, he tackled the designs for Steven Spielberg’s film version of another Broadway classic — “West Side Story.”. “I’ve been so fortunate to work with so...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BC Heights

Madrigal Singers of BC Present Traditional Christmas Set

Dressed in medieval fashion, the Madrigal Singers of Boston College filled St. Mary’s Chapel with the sounds of the Christmas season on the evening of Dec. 9. The Renaissance chamber a cappella group opened the concert with a German piece entitled “Ihr Brüder, lieben Brüder mein” that immediately exhibited the group’s vocal chops. The music echoed off of the high ceiling of the chapel, creating a full sound that enveloped the audience.
BOSTON, MA
American Songwriter

‘The Voice‘ Finale Week: Girl Named Tom Covers Fleetwood Mac and The Foundations Ahead of Final Performance

It’s finally here—the finale week of season 21 of NBC’s smash reality competition show, The Voice, and the remaining five contestants are bringing their A-game. On Monday night (Dec. 13), performers got to showcase their talents with two songs (with Tuesday night (Dec. 14) slated to be duets between the performers and their coaches)—fan-favorite sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, demonstrated their impeccable taste with versions of The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”
MUSIC
The FADER

Public Domain share “#Toyland,” a star-studded Christmas collab

Ray Angry and Katherine McMahon have shared "#Toyland," a new song and video, as part of their ongoing, collaborative project, Pubic Domain. In the new release, Angry reinterprets a track of the same name (sans hashtag) from Glen MacDonough's 1903 Christmas operetta, Babes in Toyland. Where the original is a...
MUSIC
akronschools.com

Firestone Theatre's Latest Production

"On the Verge, or the Geography of Learning" will be presented at the Firestone Theatre (470 Castle Blvd.) for four performances, Dec. 11-12, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Three Victorian lady travelers discover the mystery of things as they set out for Terra Incognita and discover the future. Tickets are $8 and are only available in advance due to limited seating in the Black Box Theatre and also due to current COVID protocols. Purchase your ticket online at Akron.Booktix.com.
THEATER & DANCE
iBerkshires.com

Soul Steps performs at BPAC

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Soul Steps, from New York City, will bring African American step dance to the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm. The evening will include a sneak peek of material from Soul Step's new production in development, "STEP SHOW: THE MUSICAL." The...
BENNINGTON, VT
Brown Daily Herald

Performing arts groups reflect on return to in-person performances

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, student performing arts groups and those involved with the Theatre Arts and Performance Studies department are returning to the stage. On October 1 and 2, theater group Shakespeare on the Green held their first 24 Hour Plays in person since the start of the pandemic. The Jabberwocks, the University’s oldest a cappella group, performed their first arch sing under the Wayland Arch in a year and a half Oct. 10. The TAPS department opened the Leeds Theatre to the public for a play, “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner,” that ran from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14.
THEATER & DANCE
McPherson Sentinel

Brass choir to perform in Goessel

An annual Christmas concert by the McPherson Community Brass Choir is coming to the area — with changes from previous years due to the growth of the show. "We do it for the love of music," said Jerry Toews, director of the McPherson Community Brass Choir. "...We are having a good time and that is what is all about. Brass and Chrsitmas just go together. It is so festive."
GOESSEL, KS
allkpop.com

Former CLC member Sorn signs with new label as solo artist

Former CLC member Sorn has signed with a new label as a solo artist. On December 2, Sorn took to Twitter to announce she'd signed on with WILD Entertainment as a solo artist. The former CLC member also told fans to expect a music release from her in early 2022.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

Mentalists perform at UMass

Thursday, Dec. 2, mentalist couple Antonina La and David Hall performed an interactive mind-reading show in the ballroom of University of Massachusetts Student Union. “Mentalism is like magic, but it’s for your mind. So, what your eyes see up here tonight may not be real. But what your mind feels and experiences will be,” Hall said at the start of the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
ELON University

The Performance of a Lifetime

This past summer, Elon music alumna Brooke Alexx ‘17 felt like everything she had been working toward was coming together. She was in Chicago at her first music festival, Lollapalooza, but she wasn’t just there to watch. She was performing. Alexx had her own backstage trailer, her name was on the back of the festival’s T-shirts and fans were asking her for photos. “Every part of it was everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” Alexx says.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy