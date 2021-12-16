Firestone CLC Madrigals Perform!

Vocal Ink is a group at USM that consists of students that write and compose their own music. They explore a multitude of styles and genres of music, helping find their certain “niche” in their songwriting. The ensemble is occasional and is a part of the Osher School of Music. Vocal Ink is student driven and generally student led, popping up whenever students want to experiment with new music that they have been writing. However, they have an Ensemble Facilitator, Michele Kaschub. Although the members of the ensemble are already accomplished performers, almost all of them were new to the role of composer and songwriter. The pamphlet to their most recent performance I attended read, “Most began their composing process in September and the ink is still damp on many of the works that will be shared tonight.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO