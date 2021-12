The Echoes of the Past Toys for Tots drive was a great success, according to a news release from the club. The club was able to donate a tram full of toys benefitting the local Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday. Members of the club filled the tram with all of the donations collected over the last three weeks and pulled it though the Martin’s parking lot with a 1960 John Deere 730 Diesel tractor. The toys donated will be distributed to local families in need this Christmas season. Echoes of the Past thanked sponsors Splendor Boats and Tractor Supply Company for allowing the club to place donation boxes in their locations. The club looks forward to their next event Dec. 18 when they will host cookies and cocoa with Santa. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the old schoolhouse at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S, Claypool.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO