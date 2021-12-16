Buccaneers vs. Saints Initial Injury Reports: Several Starters Listed as DNP

Tampa Bay released its first injury report for the Week 15 matchup against the Saints and while Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, the list of names that did not participate is a bit worrisome for the first day.

Jamel Dean is still recovering from the illness that caused an early exit against the Bills, so his listing isn't too much of a surprise. It's the fact Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Richard Sherman have all been listed as non-participants with what appears to be new injuries, which is where the element of surprise lies.

Bruce Arians shared some insight on Fournette's ankle injury after Wednesday's walkthrough. According to him, the ankle is more a result of soreness, than anything.

"He showed up Monday with a sore ankle and we've just got to put him on the report," Arians told reporters after practice.

Bradley Pinion's name is a new development, but he was listed as a full participant, despite being on the sidelines during the media portion of practice. Arians made it clear that the signing of Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad is more of a COVID-insurance move than anything that has to do with Pinion's hip, so, there's probably not much to worry about, there.

"No," is what Arians responded with when asked if the move corresponds with Pinion's current status. "Just last year we figured we wanted snappers, holders, kickers [on the practice squad] all of December because of COVID. We're pretty much doing the same things we did last year as far as lining it up for the long haul just in case we lose somebody."

The good news is that Jordan Whitehead was listed as a limited participant. This puts him on track to play for Sunday, although it doesn't guarantee he will be on the field. Regardless, the Bucs will need him if AWjr. can't go. Especially with Mike Edwards serving the final game of his suspension this week.

The Saints were without several key starters of their own Wednesday. Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk head the list while Kaden Elliss, Garrett Griffin, and Lil'Jordan Humphry make up the rest.

Armstead and Ramczyk are the Saints' starting left and right tackle, respectively, so their statuses will be something to watch moving forward.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

