Win Big With Blue Diamond Over The Holidays

Mens Journal
 15 hours ago
Courtesy Image

This article was produced in partnership with Blue Diamond

Grabbing a handful (or three) of premium almonds is a healthy, tasty investment any time of year. But there’s nothing quite like enjoying a charcuterie board loaded with sweet and savory flavors to jazz up the holidays—be it intimate get-togethers with friends or big family dinners.

Blue Diamond’s Wasabi & Soy Sauce Almonds offer a subtle Asian-inspired kick with their salty, sweet finish, while Honey Roasted Almonds lend just the right amount of sweetness (they’re also brilliant in chocolate chip cookies).

For some flavor-packed holiday crunch, pair Nut-Thins Cheddar Cheese crackers with your favorite soft, spreadable cheeses. (You can find all at your local grocery store or at amazon.com.)

Courtesy Image

Here’s something to sweeten the deal: Blue Diamond has upped the payoff with its Holiday Sweepstakes—offering Blue Diamond shoppers the chance to win $4,000 while instantly scoring some delicious savings in the process… just by buying great almonds—between now and New Year’s Eve.

Here’s how it works: Simply buy one, two, three, or more Blue Diamond Almonds, upload a photo of your receipt here and you’ll instantly earn cash back on your purchases. The bigger the buy, the better the savings. One Blue Diamond purchase gets you a buck back in savings. Three earns you $2. Five gets you $5. You get the picture.

The even bigger picture: any purchase and receipt upload puts you in a weekly draw for $4,000!

Blue Diamond’s Holiday Sweepstakes runs until December 31, 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Food Drink#Asian#Honey Roasted Almonds#Nut Thins Cheddar Cheese#Amazon Com#Blue Diamond Almonds#Holiday Sweepstakes
Mens Journal

