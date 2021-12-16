ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crew’s 2022 schedule: A look at key aspects of the Black & Gold’s upcoming slate

By Thomas Costello
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 22, the Columbus Crew announced the team’s first home match of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season, which will take place on Feb. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. On Wednesday, the Crew joined MLS in releasing the full 2022 schedule. Like any year, there are...

Megan Rapinoe Not Picked in 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft, Will Remain with OL Reign

OL Reign and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was not selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League expansion draft. She will remain in Seattle. Here are the picks Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC made Thursday night:. Angel City: Dani Weatherholt, OL Reign midfielder.
New England Revolution

2022 Schedule Key Matchups | Highlighting notable games on next year's slate

While the New England Revolution’s season opener at the Portland Timbers on February 26 is quickly approaching, there is a full 34-game slate to look forward to in 2022. The Revs' schedule is very balanced with an even distribution of home and away games throughout the campaign. New England will play 26 games against Eastern Conference opponents, and eight matches against teams in the Western Conference, all while battling for an opportunity to compete in the postseason and win an MLS Cup title.
Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
Here’s a look at the Sounders’ 2022 regular-season schedule

With the MLS season now in the rear-view mirror after New York City FC beat the Portland Timbers on penalty kicks for the championship, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 season. The league unveiled its regular-season schedules Wednesday, with each club set to play 34 matches. The...
2022 Columbus Crew schedule released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule, which includes the 34-game schedule for the Columbus Crew. The Black & Gold will open the 27th MLS season on Feb. 26 at Lower.com Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, its first match against the Canadian club since 2019. The next […]
New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
By the numbers: The Crew’s 2022 MLS Schedule

If you can believe it, there are just 16 days until the calendar rolls over to 2022 and 72 days until a new Major League Soccer campaign kicks off. The full 2022 MLS schedule was released on Wednesday and it's a schedule that Columbus Crew fans are excited about. This...
Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
U.S. soccer's Alex Morgan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan left the Orlando Pride and signed with the San Diego Wave, the first-year National Women's Soccer League expansion team announced. The Wave announced the signing Monday. Morgan joins fellow U.S. women's team star Abby Dahlkemper on the Wave...
