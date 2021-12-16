ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Square understands why Sumrall took Troy job

By Larry Vaught
Advocate Messenger
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior linebacker DeAndre Square understood why linebackers coach Jon Sumrall could not pass on the opportunity to be head coach at Troy University. “He’s Big Blue all the way down. He would love to stay here for as long as he can, but the opportunity that he had was just something...

www.amnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky signee follows Jon Sumrall to Troy

Devonte Ross signed with Kentucky as part of its 2021 recruiting class. However, he never joined the Wildcats this season, and he tweeted on Nov. 26 that his recruitment had reopened. Now, it’s official that Ross will never play for Kentucky, as he’s decided on a new school. On Thursday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy University#Citrus Bowl#American Football#Sec
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
CBS Miami

‘No Football Like Florida’: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Say Sunshine State Talent Is Unparalleled Ahead Of Early Signing Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Clemson News

On Tuesday afternoon, Clemson announced its new coordinators, with Brandon Streeter taking over as offensive coordinator and Wes Goodwin taking over the defense alongside Mickey Conn. Streeter has a long history with Swinney – working with him since 2015. He’s been the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach since...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy