New investors in Lodz's Market

routesonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite many challenges posed by the pandemic for the office market, the passing year has turned out to be beneficial for Lodz. Twelve new...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

Should Investors Think Defensively in a Volatile Stock Market?

Stock market volatility has clearly picked up recently, and many investors understandably are considering how they can play defense with their portfolios. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributor Danny Vena takes a closer look to determine if that's really a smart idea. Danny...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mobility software startup Apex.ai lands supplier giants Continental, ZF as investors

The startup founded by Bosch veterans and automated systems engineers Jan Becker and Dejan Pangercic has attracted a number of new strategic and private investors, including suppliers Continental and ZF in a Series B $56.5 million fundraising round led by Orillion. AGCO, Canaan, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Airbus Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures and others participated in the round. Apex has raised a total of $74 million to date, a figure that includes previously announced investments from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Toyota Ventures and HELLA Ventures. Notably, ZF is taking a 5% stake in Apex.
SOFTWARE
cryptopolitan.com

Institutional investors predict crypto market correction by 2022

Institutional investors predict market correction next year. The crypto sector has continued to enjoy better and positive movements throughout the last few months. Although the market is currently struggling, the assets are still doing well overall. With some analysts and experts predicting that the crypto market will see a turn for the best next year, institutional investors have another view of the market in mind. According to these investors, they feel the market is due for a massive correction, and it might happen next year.
STOCKS
pymnts

FinTech Firm Avant Debuts Avant Banking

Avant, a FinTech focused on getting credit access for middle-income consumers, announced Thursday (Dec. 16) that is has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Avant Banking. Avant Banking will come with access to spending accounts, debit cards, ACH transfers and access to early payday funds for customers with direct...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Marketing To-Do’s for Lawyers to Ring in the New Year

The start of the new year is when people try to commit to improving their mental and physical health by going to the gym, cutting back on social media, or curbing their consumption of carbohydrates. Yet when thinking about goals for 2022, lawyers may be best served by considering their marketing aspirations and how best to get the most return on their personal marketing investment.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Favro Partners With Practica Capital and Scale Capital to Grow Sales & Marketing Team in Vilnius

Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Intel Invests $7B in Malaysia Plant

With a semiconductor chip shortage expected to last through 2022 and the impending metaverse requiring 1,000 times more computational efficiency than is currently available, Intel is investing heavily in new chip facilities. Its first move is a $7.1 billion expansion of its operations in Malaysia, where Intel first opened a plant in 1972. The new facility is expected to come online in 2024.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Giant Food To Invest $50M In The Harbor Bank of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Food announced on Wednesday that they are investing $50 million to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland, the state’s only black-owned and -managed commercial bank. The investment will increase the amount of loans the bank is able to give out. Through this investment, Giant and Harbor Bank aim to help underserved communities by bolstering local businesses, as well as technological and personal advancement. “We are pleased to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland with this investment to provide more financial opportunities for individual and small business bank customers in the Baltimore area,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food....
BALTIMORE, MD
Silicon Republic

Dublin-based building tech company to create 100 new jobs by 2024

IFS, which recently raised €2m in funding for growth, is partnering with Microsoft to develop new services and rebranding itself to Fexillon. Building tech company Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS) plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years to help expand its operations in the US, UK and Scandinavia.
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX

