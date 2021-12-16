New investors in Lodz's Market

Institutional investors predict market correction next year. The crypto sector has continued to enjoy better and positive movements throughout the last few months. Although the market is currently struggling, the assets are still doing well overall. With some analysts and experts predicting that the crypto market will see a turn for the best next year, institutional investors have another view of the market in mind. According to these investors, they feel the market is due for a massive correction, and it might happen next year.

