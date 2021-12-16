ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 36.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 15.6% to $0.5589 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10%...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lennar Corporation#Pharmaceuticals#Calt#Cootek#Cayman Rrb Inc#Ctk#Petros Pharmaceuticals#Avct#Kandy Communications#Pstn#Retail Value Inc#Rvi#Tyme Technologies#Assertio Holdings#Asrt#Otrexup#Antares Pharma#Enveric Biosciences
Motley Fool

Why StoneCo Stock Sank by 9% Today

StoneCo fell Thursday morning in correlation with a broad sell-off in high-growth stocks. The stock is now down by more than 50% in the past month. Its price-to-sales ratio is at one of its lowest points in its history as a publicly-traded company. What happened. Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) were...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Brazil
Country
China
pulse2.com

Legend Biotech Stock (LEGN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) – a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications – increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to Legend Biotech announcing that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing 2 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) traded today at a new 12-month high of $133.28. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 3.9 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.9 million shares. AbbVie is a drug company with strong exposure to immunology and oncology....
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Following Plunge In Tech Shares

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq index dipped around 2.5% in the previous session. The Federal Reserve maintained its target fed funds rate range of between zero and 0.25% but said it will be accelerating its monthly asset purchase tapering. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO).
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Down Sharply Today

Despite the stock's recent sharp pullback, its year-to-date gain is still well ahead of the S&P 500's 25% rise. Shares may be taking a breather after an epic run in 2020 and market-beating returns in 2021. Even after its drawdown, shares still trade at a pricy valuation. What happened. Shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.51% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 22.01 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 27.27%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Piper Sandler boosted Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) price target from $354 to $433. Accenture shares dropped 0.4% to $399.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut the price target on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $130 to $105. Medtronic shares fell 0.9% to $101.26 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lifted the price target...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are flat following tech sector sell-off

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Thursday evening as investors digested a trading day in which tech names struggled and dragged the rest of the market down with them. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.05%. In...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy