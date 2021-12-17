ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Will Moderna Stock Weather Omicron? — And Other Questions For 2022

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron and new variants will dominate the Moderna stock conversation in 2022, experts say as shares yo-yo on fresh Covid news. But look for the Covid vaccine maker to remain in the public eye for some time. The ultimate size of the Covid vaccines market will follow the evolution...

Related
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Boston Herald

Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Flu Shot#Weather#Influenza#Covid#Robo Global#World Health Organization#Moderna Stock Takes
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -0.55% shed 0.55% to $249.99 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.85%. rising 0.85% to 15,653.37 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.55%. rising 0.55% to 35,950.56. This was...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

After Micron Stock's Breakout, This Option Trade Offers Bullish Strategy

Micron Technology (MU) broke out to a new high this week and was Tuesday's IBD Stock Of The Day. Micron stock jumped 10% on Tuesday, clearing an 89.15 entry point out of a long cup-with-handle pattern. The company is ranked No. 4 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 98, and EPS Rating of 90 and a Relative Strength Rating of 87.
STOCKS
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Slumped on Tuesday

Tuesday wasn't one of the better days to be a Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shareholder. The high-profile biotech's stock price dropped by almost 3%, on the back of a general pullback in coronavirus stocks. A fresh whistleblower complaint from a major charity didn't help either. So what. The broader stock market generally...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Today Thrust Higher In Lighter Volume; 3 Factors That Will Help Turn The Market

Are omicron fears waning? And did stocks today reflect confidence in the economy? Judging by the action in key indexes and relevant sectors, one could immediately think "Yes." But a technical recovery in the stock market is far from complete. Hence, a cautious stance toward picking stocks appears warranted. The Nasdaq composite's 2.4% gain…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises While Growth Stocks Outperform; This Hotel Stock Scores Breakout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 200 points in today's stock market to add to Tuesday's gains. The major indexes rose in unison while growth stocks led the upside. At the close, the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 held gains of around 1% as well. Early data showed volume was running lower on the Nasdaq and the NYSE vs. the close on Tuesday.
STOCKS
SlashGear

Moderna booster gets some Omicron good news

Moderna has published the latest data on its COVID-19 vaccine, reporting a drastic increase in antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant compared to the pre-booster regimen. The findings are good news as omicron cases increase rapidly and many people get a booster shot to increase their protection again the virus.
INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Why This Acadia Pharmaceuticals Move Has Analysts Split — And Shares Down 20%

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) will ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve a once-rejected psychosis drug, but ACAD stock plunged on Tuesday. The FDA previously rejected Acadia's Nuplazid as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis. Still, after a meeting with the FDA, Acadia says it believes the agency could approve Nuplazid for Alzheimer's patients suffering from hallucinations and delusions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

