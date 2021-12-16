Avril Lavigne Describes Her New Album as ‘Pure Rock ‘n’ Roll’

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're back to your pop-punk roots 20 years after your debut!. A year ago, last November, I started in the studio with John Feldmann [the lead singer of Goldfinger]. I didn't have a label or managers at the time, so I got together with a bunch of my friends from the scene and just started writing. Usually it's like, "I'm making a record," go in and it's all planned. And I literally went in the studio and we just started writing a ton of songs and I didn't have a plan, and then the album came together. And because it was so organic and fun, I feel like that energy really comes across in the body of work. I had been talking with Travis Barker — we worked together like 15 years ago on one of my albums, The Best Damn Thing — and with this record, I was writing with him.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO