Avril Lavigne Describes Her New Album as ‘Pure Rock ‘n’ Roll’

By Lauryn Schaffner
 18 hours ago
Avril Lavigne has dabbled in quite a few different genres ever since her debut album Let Go came out almost 20 years ago, but the singer has described her upcoming seventh studio album as "pure rock 'n' roll." "I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced...

thebrag.com

Avril Lavigne praises Olivia Rodrigo for reviving “rock ‘n’ roll in the charts”

Avril Lavigne introduced Olivia Rodrigo at an awards ceremony with a gushing speech, praising the singer for helping to revive “rock ‘n’ roll in the charts.”. The pop punk royalty presented Rodrigo – part of the return of the genre to the mainstream – with the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles over the weekend.
MUSIC
NJ.com

Avril Lavigne 2022 international tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates, new music video

We ask because Canadian pop-punk “Sk8r Boi” singer Avril Lavigne is taking her act all over the world in 2022 including many stops in French-speaking locales. The international tour was just expanded to include 15 new dates in Lavigne’s native Canada. Concluding the worldwide trek will be the Great White North leg of the tour which has been affectionately dubbed the “Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With Variety Hitmakers’ Songwriter of the Year Award: ‘Her Songs Are Her Truth’

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Variety’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist by saying, “This year we were introduced to a new artist whose debut album marked a major return for rock-and-roll on the charts.” “From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu,’ Olivia’s singles from her album ‘Sour’ are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them,” Lavigne...
MUSIC
GamesRadar+

Avril Lavigne is making her song Sk8er Boi into a movie

Avril Lavigne is set to turn her hit song Sk8er Boi into a movie. Released in 2002, the song was the lead single from the Canadian singer's debut album Let Go. "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me," she told iHeartRadio's podcast, She is the Voice (via ET Canada).
TV SHOWS
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Willow Smith
Person
John Feldmann
Person
Blackbear
95rockfm.com

Avril Lavigne Is Working on a Film Adaptation of ‘Sk8r Boi’

One of the songs Avril Lavigne is most-associated with is "Sk8r Boi," off her 2002 debut album Let Go. Now approaching the 20th anniversary of the song, the Canadian singer has revealed that she's working on a film adaptation of it. "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a...
TV SHOWS
#Rock N Roll#Studio Album#Nofx#Nme
Kerrang

Avril Lavigne on tapping into blink-182, Green Day, NOFX influences for new album

Avril Lavigne has gone into detail about her upcoming seventh album – which is due out "at the top of" 2022. As well as embracing her throwback influences like blink-182, Green Day and NOFX, the pop-punk star reveals that she has also collaborated with “some bands that have been around for a while” on the record, plus WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pop-punk's princess Avril Lavigne talks reclaiming her crown with upcoming album

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're back to your pop-punk roots 20 years after your debut!. A year ago, last November, I started in the studio with John Feldmann [the lead singer of Goldfinger]. I didn't have a label or managers at the time, so I got together with a bunch of my friends from the scene and just started writing. Usually it's like, "I'm making a record," go in and it's all planned. And I literally went in the studio and we just started writing a ton of songs and I didn't have a plan, and then the album came together. And because it was so organic and fun, I feel like that energy really comes across in the body of work. I had been talking with Travis Barker — we worked together like 15 years ago on one of my albums, The Best Damn Thing — and with this record, I was writing with him.
MUSIC
