Upbit crypto exchange’s blockchain sister firm raises $60M

Upbit operator Dunamu plans to expand its joint NFT venture with South Korean entertainment firm HYBE. Dunamu, the operator of major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, is progressing with blockchain development as its blockchain arm Lambda256 secured new funding. According to a Dec. 15 announcement, Lambda256 raised 70 billion...
• Nansen’s platform combines on-chain data with a proprietary database of activity across 100M+ blockchain wallets to provide real-time, actionable insights for investors and financial institutions on the expanding blockchain ecosystem• Investment will be used to accelerate hiring and the development of new innovative product offerings for retail and institutional customers, as well as to expand Nansen’s global presence.
Nigel Green, founder and CEO of global financial advisory Devere Group, says bitcoin panic-sellers might be making wealthy buyers richer. According to Green, the sellers are “practically giving away” their crypto to the rich, who in turn use the accumulated BTC, as an inflation hedge. “Wealthy, long-term crypto...
December 16, 2021 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. Phased revamp simplifies access to digital assets as the mainstream arrives. Quadency has launched a phased overhaul of its trading and strategy automation platform to allow seamless access to crypto across centralized and decentralized exchanges through a single account. As...
Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s most trusted cryptocurrency assets exchange platform has launched its white paper for Toko Token (TKO). This took place at the recently concluded The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 which is a conference designed to empower the growing cryptocurrency community through in-depth knowledge and understanding of the industry as presented by experts.
Cequence Security announced it has closed $60 million in Series C funding led by new investor Menlo Ventures. Additional participation comes from new investors ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures and HarbourVest Partners. Existing investors Shasta Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and T-Mobile Ventures also participated in this funding round. The latest round...
The top advertising watchdog in the United Kingdom is cracking down on crypto ads that the agency says appear to be taking advantage of customer naivety. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s independent advertising regulator, slapped bans on seven crypto-related advertisements on Wednesday in a series of rulings.
Real Vision CEO and macro guru Raoul Pal is revealing his cryptocurrency investing strategy amidst bearish sentiment in the markets. Pal tells his 828,300 Twitter followers that he has not booked profits by selling any of his crypto assets and instead is adding to his holdings. The macro guru also...
Haun plans to retain her board seats at Andreessen’s portfolio companies which include OpenSea and Coinbase. Katie Haun, who is one of the leading crypto investors of the world, has decided to exit venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Haun, who became the first female general partner of a16z in 2018, wants to open her own venture capital fund. She plans to launch the fund next year that specifically targets cryptocurrency and blockchain enterprises.
The crypto industry has been moving faster and faster over the past two years, making it near impossible to keep up. Decentralized finance, meme tokens, NFTs, Play-to-Earn and the Metaverse are all hot topics in the crypto world at the moment. It has been argued that a decade of innovation happens every year in crypto.
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. With the crypto market growing at an astronomical rate, there has never been a more important time for cross-chain tools. New networks — with next-gen features that offer high scalability — have pulled investors from Ethereum, even though it remains the dominant DeFi blockchain. Still, there is no viable solution to connect all relevant blockchain networks to date.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Don’t expect to find any crypto in the Kremlin. Russia’s central bank is seeking to ban cryptocurrency investments, an escalation of the financial authority’s longstanding skepticism...
Several under-the-radar crypto assets are exploding in price despite a lingering downtrend across the markets. Patriotic ConstitutionDAO has seen its native token PEOPLE leap by 61% this week. The project initially arose to crowdfund the purchase of a rare original copy of the United States Constitution but was ultimately unsuccessful during a Sotheby’s auction in November.
Voodoo, the French mobile game developer backed by companies like Goldman Sachs and Tencent, stated on Thursday that it is looking forward to investing $200 million in studios that focus on blockchain game development. Company's bet on blockchain-based games. The video game and blockchain industries have collided with each other...
BitoEX, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in Taiwan, has announced that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now available for trading on its platform. Deposits and withdrawals for the red-hot meme token were enabled earlier this week. BitoEX was launched in 2014, becoming one of the pioneers on the island during the early...
Big investors continue to eye up Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Image: Shutterstock. Ledn, a Toronto-based crypto lending firm, has announced a $70 million raise in a Series B funding round led by Dan Tapiero's 10T Holdings. The fresh financing brings Ledn’s market valuation to $540 million. Golden Tree...
“There is so much potential in unlocking cryptocurrency and digital assets beyond today’s narrow and restrictive use cases,” said Szymon Sypniewicz, Ramp co-founder and CEO. On Wednesday, crypto-fiat gateway payments provider Ramp announced it had raised a $52.7 million Series A funding round led by Balderton Capital, NFX,...
