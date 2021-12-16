ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Upbit crypto exchange’s blockchain sister firm raises $60M

cryptocoingossip.com
 15 hours ago

Upbit operator Dunamu plans to expand its joint NFT venture with South Korean entertainment firm HYBE. Dunamu, the operator of major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, is progressing with blockchain development as its blockchain arm Lambda256 secured new funding. According to a Dec. 15 announcement, Lambda256 raised 70 billion...

cryptocoingossip.com

