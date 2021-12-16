Water main break in Detroit causes sinkhole, flooding; several residents without running water [VIDEOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Several Detroit residents are without running water Thursday morning because of a water main break that has caused flooding and a sinkhole.

Around 6 a.m., Detroit Water and Sewerage crews were on the city's east side along Jefferson near Hurlbut Street and Cadillac Avenue working on isolating and repairing the 12 inch break.

The sinkhole that formed caused a car to get stuck -- the driver was able to get out without any injuries.

The Detroit Police Department are telling residents to slow down in the area of Jefferson near the Pewabic Pottery facility.

Gary Brown, head of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said that part of the reason why the water main broke is because it's from 1892.

The water is shut off for many residents in the area for repairs, but as of right now we do not know the exact number of households and businesses without running water.

The cause of the water main break is unknown.

Brown said the repairs should take 4 to 6 hours to complete.