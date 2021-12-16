ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Heads For Short Squeeze? Why ETH Could Outperform In This Scenario

Bitcoin has been trending to the downside in the past weeks as investors grew more nervous about the macro-economic outlook. As of press time, BTC trades at $49,072 with a 2% profit in the past day. Related Reading | Kraken CEO Says Bitcoin Below $40k Is A Buying Opportunity....

Motley Fool

Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Comments by Elon Musk recently drove Dogecoin higher. But this cryptocurrency faces two challenges on the path to reaching $1. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. And for good reason -- it climbed 15,219% to peak in May. Its market share has gained so much that now it's the 10th biggest crypto player by that measure.
The Independent

Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it. Speaking at a virtual Independent event this week, three leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.
u.today

This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Jerome Powell
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
ambcrypto.com

$100k to $40k – A fortnight away from 2022, the tables are still turning for Bitcoin

What goes up must come down; that’s the rule of the investing game. There’s always the threat of a market correction. Investors need to be savvy about timing their purchases and sales. Well, cryptocurrency is no different. In fact, it’s a much more volatile asset than traditional stocks and even more exemplary of the saying.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Hedge Funds are Outperforming Following Bitcoin’s Decline Since November

Crypto hedge funds backed by a basket of digital assets outperformed Bitcoin last month as the world’s leading cryptocurrency fell hard from its peak price. Bitcoin ended the month of November down 7% but hedge funds with a more diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies only dropped 2% for the period according to the Eurekahedge Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index.
Benzinga

$80M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $80,601,821 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x29146557ce37eaf8090a4300b5083a40ef28687b. $80 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x0dc1758c1b9561160e393198e74ce0885cfe4be1. Why it matters:...
cryptocoingossip.com

TA: Ethereum Surges Above $4K, Why Dips Could Turn Attractive

Ethereum is up 5% and the bulls pumped the price above $4,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue to rise if it stays above the $3,920 support. Ethereum gained pace for a move above the $3,850 and $3,920 resistance levels. The price is trading above $4,000 and the...
cryptocoingossip.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency when the market is uncertain, explained

Uncertain markets can be profitable when investors can stay in the know and have the tools to support quick decision-making. How can users take advantage of opportunities in an uncertain market?. Wallets that take out some of the steps in exchanging assets can help investors act on market opportunities quickly.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finding Support at 200-Day EMA

Bitcoin markets bounced a bit from the 200-day EMA to show signs of stability, which is exactly what we need at this point. I do believe that market participants are now going to target the $50,000 level. It is on a break above the $51,000 level that I think Bitcoin will have an opportunity to go much higher, and perhaps finally be done with this massive selloff. Yes, there are a lot of people out there that are looking for some type of new “crypto winter”, but the reality is that although we have had a vicious selloff, we are still technically holding the crucial 200 day EMA.
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Markets React as Federal Reserve Hints at Interest Rate Hikes

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has spoken and crypto markets have reacted. The U.S. central bank has started to make moves to maintain price stability as inflation soars. On Dec. 15, Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell stated that “with inflation as high as it is, we have to make...
kitco.com

Gold reverses, short squeeze or turnaround

Yesterday, we wrote that gold, silver and platinum were waiting on the FED and that they were pricing in a big decision. Once again, the FED tried to cover the ignorance of their ways and took the easy way out, delivering the weakest decision. They will taper QE and have three rate hikes in 2022.
cryptocoingossip.com

Data Shows Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Realizing Significant Losses

On-chain data shows that Bitcoin short-term holders have now started to realize significant losses. This could prove to be a bearish signal for the crypto. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Taking Significant Losses. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC market is now looking at significant...
cryptocoingossip.com

Coinbase Launching Retail Support for Altcoin That’s Surged 74% in Just Two Days

Coinbase is rolling out support for a crypto newcomer across its full suite of retail trading applications. The leading US-based crypto exchange says it’s adding Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. Early this week, Coinbase added DESO to its professional...
cryptocoingossip.com

Interview With CoinEx on the Advantages of the Platform and the Current State of the Crypto Industry

The crypto market recently hit an all-time high in total market cap as it rose above $3 trillion. This milestone was achieved in a little over a decade with many digital assets scoring the title of best performers in the past decade, but demand for crypto seems still far from reaching its peak as Bitcoin alone outshines the internet in terms of adoption.
