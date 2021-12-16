ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Issues Crypto Warning, Urges Regulatory Action on Decentralized Finance

 15 hours ago

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is issuing a warning against a cryptocurrency subsector that she says poses a grave danger to the economy. Senator Warren says in a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on stablecoins that decentralized finance (DeFi) poses the biggest risk to the economy as...

