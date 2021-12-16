ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBC's Change 4 Change Blesses Listeners With Thousands In Holiday Cash

By Honey German
The Breakfast Club
 15 hours ago

The season of giving back is officially here 🤲🏾🎄💰 and The Breakfast Club gave back THOUSANDS to their loyal listeners to help them for the holidays via their annual Change 4 Change event which for a second year in a row instead of accepting donations, instead gave out money.

Throughout the morning DJ Envy , Angela and Charlamagne called listeners who had submitted their stories and blessed them with cash to help them fix whatever problem was keeping them down for the holidays. In some instances the cash is going towards buying holiday gifts which we all can agree feels great to be able to give, paying backed up rent or covering childcare and we know that can be costly.

Ashley from Dayton, OH was blessed this morning with $2,000 to fly out with her mom who has terminal cancer to spend what may be her mom's last Christmas surrounded by family in Atlanta, GA. We pray mom lives to see Christmas 2022 🙏🏽

The James Family , a couple of retired grandparents who live on a fixed income and have custody of their grandson will be using their $1,000 gift towards buying the young boy holiday gifts to help bring about some holiday cheer to their humble home. Keep fighting your battle against cancer Mr. James, you got this!

In the case of Darrell from Manville, NJ he was gifted $5,000 to help rebuild his family's home which was destroyed by Hurricane back in August leaving himself + his wife and children displaced and out of their home ever since. We hope this get helps this family make strides towards returning to their home as soon as possible.

Wishing everyone a happy holiday season, may 2022 bring you all health and wealth. Great job DJ Envy, Angela and Charlamagne.

Thanks to our sponsor Lincoln Tech who helped power Change 4 Change this year.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

