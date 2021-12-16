ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare married funk and reggae to create a catalogue of classics

The death of the venerated Jamaican bassist Robbie Shakespeare at the age of 68 finally ends the incomparable partnership he forged with the drummer Sly Dunbar in the dingy nightclubs and hothouse recording studios of 1970s Kingston. Having backed virtually every reggae star and collaborated with an array of international A-listers that includes Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Joan Armatrading and Sinead O’Connor, as well as co-producing the career-defining hits of Grace Jones, Shakespeare was the belligerent yang to Dunbar’s yin, a brawny, chain-smoking musician whose consistently meaty bass lines belied a mercurial temperament. With his style defined by a melodiousness that referenced a love of jazz, soul, and rock’n’roll, Shakespeare leaves a vast catalogue, peppered with stone-cold classics.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Band Stream Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Of 'Cahoots'

(hennemusic) The Band are sharing a stream of the expanded 50th Anniversary Edition of their 1971 album, "Cahoots", as part of its arrival in stores on December 10. The iconic group's fourth studio record - which contains a number of their best-loved and most enduring songs, including "Life Is A Carnival" and "When I Paint My Masterpiece" - features a guest vocal from Van Morrison on "4% Pantomime", a tune he co-wrote with Robbie Robertson; the set also saw an uncredited appearance by drummer Levon Helm's wife, Libby Titus, on "The River Hymn."
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Billy Joel and More

Not so surprisingly, the weeks leading up to the holidays have yielded a bounty of reissues, box sets and archival releases. There's the usual grab bag of expanded albums, deep-dive anniversary celebrations, unearthed lost treasures and dusted-off vault recordings in the below roundup of fall 2021 releases. Some big names...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Band’s ‘The Last Waltz’ Set For Release Through The Criterion Collection

Martin Scorsese’s legendary music concert documentary The Last Waltz is to be given an official Criterion Collection release. The 1978 film, which sees Scorsese capture The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will be given a 4K digital restoration and will feature new audio commentary versions with the likes of Robbie Robertson, Mavis Staples, and others.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Robbie Robertson
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Joni Mitchell
outsider.com

Pink Floyd Will Remaster and Re-Release Concert Film ‘Pulse’

Pink Floyd is coming out with a restored and re-edited version of their Pulse concert film next year. The film follows the band through its epic Division Bell tour. The remastered film will be out on Blu-ray and DVD starting Feb. 18. It includes footage from Pink Floyd’s Oct. 20, 1994 performance at London’s Earl’s Court. And it features a full rendition of The Dark Side of the Moon, according to Rolling Stone.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

2022 Classic Rock Tour and Festival Preview

After a long 2020 almost entirely devoid of live music, 2021 brought with it the return of concerts. There were plenty of rules and restrictions in place as artists and venues alike tried to push forward amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Still, proof of vaccination and crowd-size restrictions were small prices to pay in the grand scheme of things, and as bands began touring again, music-craved fans were finally able to see their favorite acts once more.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Sly and Robbie’s Robbie Shakespeare Dead at 68

Renowned reggae bassist Robbie Shakespeare – part of the Sly and Robbie rhythm section alongside Sly Dunbar – died at the age of 68 of unconfirmed causes, the Jamaican government announced. He started his career in Jamaica before meeting Dunbar at a club concert in 1973, and the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Rock Music#The Last Waltz#New Edition#Special Edition#The Criterion Collection#K Uhd#Dolby Vision#American
SFGate

LCD Soundsystem to Be Played by Actors in Sitcom Spoof as Part of Band’s Amazon Music Holiday Special

Dean Martin is playing at their house, apparently. LCD Soundsystem has announced an imminent streaming special, “The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special,” that will open with a ’90s-style-sitcom spoof, featuring actors portraying members of the band and their team, followed by a concert special, presumably featuring the real group. Produced by Amazon Music, it airs both on Prime Video and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Pink Floyd Announce ‘Pulse Restored & Re-Edited’ Deluxe Box Set

Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set. The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
823
Followers
4K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy