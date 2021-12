Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director with the City of Lufkin, has given an update on the reported kidnapping that occurred early this morning. The mother and child at the center of the possible AMBER ALERT have been located. The suspect, James Earl Cruse, 35, of Dallas, is still at large in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The mother, Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, arrived at a DFW-area police department along with her 8-year-old son, Jordan Davis at 3 p.m. They are both safe and unharmed.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO