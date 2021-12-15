ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Role of Feedback in Dynamic Crowdsourcing Contests: A Structural Empirical Analysis

By Zhaohui (Zoey) Jiang
informs.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we empirically examine the impact of performance feedback on the outcome of crowdsourcing contests. We develop a dynamic structural model to capture the economic processes that drive contest participants’ behavior and estimate the...

pubsonline.informs.org

informs.org

Dynamic Programs with Shared Resources and Signals: Dynamic Fluid Policies and Asymptotic Optimality

We consider a sequential decision problem involving shared resources and signals in which a decision maker repeatedly observes some exogenous information (the signal), modeled as a finite-state Markov process, then allocates a limited amount of a shared resource across a set of projects. The framework includes a number of applications and generalizes Markovian multiarmed bandit problems by (a) incorporating exogenous information through the signal and (b) allowing for more general resource allocation decisions. Such problems are naturally formulated as stochastic dynamic programs (DPs), but solving the DP is impractical unless the number of projects is small. In this paper, we develop a Lagrangian relaxation and a DP formulation of the corresponding fluid relaxation—a dynamic fluid relaxation—that provide upper bounds on the optimal value function as well as a feasible policy. We develop an iterative primal-dual algorithm for solving the dynamic fluid relaxation and analyze the performance of the feasible dynamic fluid policy. Our performance analysis implies, under mild conditions, that the dynamic fluid relaxation bound and feasible policy are asymptotically optimal as the number of projects grows large. Our Lagrangian relaxation uses Lagrange multipliers that depend on the history of past signals in each period: we show that the bounds and analogous policies using restricted forms of Lagrange multipliers (e.g., only depending on the current signal state in each period) in general lead to a performance gap that is linear in the number of projects and thus are not asymptotically optimal in the regime of many projects. We demonstrate the model and results in two applications: (i) a dynamic capital budgeting problem and (ii) a multilocation inventory management problem with limited production capacity and demands that are correlated across locations by a changing market state.
informs.org

On Degenerate Doubly Nonnegative Projection Problems

The doubly nonnegative (DNN) cone, being the set of all positive semidefinite matrices whose elements are nonnegative, is a popular approximation of the computationally intractable completely positive cone. The major difficulty for implementing a Newton-type method to compute the projection of a given large-scale matrix onto the DNN cone lies in the possible failure of the constraint nondegeneracy, a generalization of the linear independence constraint qualification for nonlinear programming. Such a failure results in the singularity of the Jacobian of the nonsmooth equation representing the Karush–Kuhn–Tucker optimality condition that prevents the semismooth Newton–conjugate gradient method from solving it with a desirable convergence rate. In this paper, we overcome the aforementioned difficulty by solving a sequence of better conditioned nonsmooth equations generated by the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM) instead of solving one aforementioned singular equation. By leveraging the metric subregularity of the normal cone associated with the positive semidefinite cone, we derive sufficient conditions to ensure the dual quadratic growth condition of the underlying problem, which further leads to the asymptotically superlinear convergence of the proposed ALM. Numerical results on difficult randomly generated instances and from the semidefinite programming library are presented to demonstrate the efficiency of the algorithm for computing the DNN projection to a very high accuracy.
informs.org

Models and Algorithms for the Bin-Packing Problem with Minimum Color Fragmentation

In the bin-packing problem with minimum color fragmentation (BPPMCF), we are given a fixed number of bins and a collection of items, each associated with a size and a color, and the goal is to avoid color fragmentation by packing items with the same color within as few bins as possible. This problem emerges in areas as diverse as surgical scheduling and group event seating. We present several optimization models for the BPPMCF, including baseline integer programming formulations, alternative integer programming formulations based on two recursive decomposition strategies that utilize decision diagrams, and a branch-and-price algorithm. Using the results from an extensive computational evaluation on synthetic instances, we train a decision tree model that predicts which algorithm should be chosen to solve a given instance of the problem based on a collection of derived features. Our insights are validated through experiments on the aforementioned applications on real-world data.
informs.org

Bridging Bayesian and Minimax Mean Square Error Estimation via Wasserstein Distributionally Robust Optimization

We introduce a distributionally robust minimium mean square error estimation model with a Wasserstein ambiguity set to recover an unknown signal from a noisy observation. The proposed model can be viewed as a zero-sum game between a statistician choosing an estimator—that is, a measurable function of the observation—and a fictitious adversary choosing a prior—that is, a pair of signal and noise distributions ranging over independent Wasserstein balls—with the goal to minimize and maximize the expected squared estimation error, respectively. We show that, if the Wasserstein balls are centered at normal distributions, then the zero-sum game admits a Nash equilibrium, by which the players’ optimal strategies are given by an affine estimator and a normal prior, respectively. We further prove that this Nash equilibrium can be computed by solving a tractable convex program. Finally, we develop a Frank–Wolfe algorithm that can solve this convex program orders of magnitude faster than state-of-the-art general-purpose solvers. We show that this algorithm enjoys a linear convergence rate and that its direction-finding subproblems can be solved in quasi-closed form.
informs.org

One-Step Estimation with Scaled Proximal Methods

We study statistical estimators computed using iterative optimization methods that are not run until completion. Classical results on maximum likelihood estimators (MLEs) assert that a one-step estimator (OSE), in which a single Newton-Raphson iteration is performed from a starting point with certain properties, is asymptotically equivalent to the MLE. We further develop these early-stopping results by deriving properties of one-step estimators defined by a single iteration of scaled proximal methods. Our main results show the asymptotic equivalence of the likelihood-based estimator and various one-step estimators defined by scaled proximal methods. By interpreting OSEs as the last of a sequence of iterates, our results provide insight on scaling numerical tolerance with sample size. Our setting contains scaled proximal gradient descent applied to certain composite models as a special case, making our results applicable to many problems of practical interest. Additionally, our results provide support for the utility of the scaled Moreau envelope as a statistical smoother by interpreting scaled proximal descent as a quasi-Newton method applied to the scaled Moreau envelope.
informs.org

Inside the Velvet Glove: Sustaining Private Regulatory Institutions Through Hollowing and Fortifying

The forces that threaten to break apart private regulatory institutions are well known, but the forces that sustain them are not. Through a longitudinal inductive study of the Toward Sustainable Mining (TSM) program in the Canadian mining industry, we demonstrate how private regulatory institutions are sustained by strategically manipulating different aspects of an institution’s stringency. Our findings show how shifts in external conditions decreased benefits of participation for firms, triggering institutional destabilization. We demonstrate how the interdependent mechanisms of hollowing—actions that ratchet down aspects of stringency associated with high compliance costs—and fortifying—actions that ratchet up aspects of stringency associated with low compliance costs—worked together to stabilize the institution by rebalancing the competing pressures that underpin it. However, these same mechanisms can hinder the ability of these institutions to substantively address the targeted issues, even as they become more stringent in some areas. Our study advances research on private regulation by showing how different aspects of stringency can be simultaneously ratcheted up and ratcheted down to sustain private regulatory institutions. Further, in positioning institutional stability as an ongoing negotiation, we elucidate the key custodial role of governing organizations like trade associations in institutional maintenance.
informs.org

Customer Review Provision Policies with Heterogeneous Cluster Preferences

Companies often post user-generated reviews online so that potential buyers in different clusters (age, geographic region, occupation, etc.) can learn from existing customers about the quality of an experience good and cluster preferences before purchasing. In this paper, we evaluate two common user-generated review provision policies for selling experience goods to customers in different clusters with heterogeneous preferences. The first policy is called the association-based policy (AP) under which a customer in a cluster can only observe the aggregate review (i.e., average rating) generated by users within the same cluster. The second policy is called the global-based policy (GP) under which each customer is presented with the aggregate review generated by all users across clusters. We find that, in general, the firm benefits from a policy that provides a larger number of “relevant reviews” to customers. When customers are more certain about the product quality and when clusters are more diverse, AP is more profitable than GP because it provides cluster-specific reviews to customers. Otherwise, GP is more profitable as it provides a larger number of less relevant reviews. Moreover, we propose a third provision policy that imparts the union of the information by AP and GP and show that it is more profitable for the firm. Although the third policy always renders a higher consumer welfare than GP, it may generate a lower consumer welfare than AP.
informs.org

Assistant/Associate/Full Professor Openings at ASU - Manufacturing and Robotics

The Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University (ASU) and The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks (MSN) seek qualified applicants for engineering tenure-track or tenured faculty positions with a focus in "Cybersecurity in Manufacturing Systems and Automation" and "Robotics, AI, and Smart/Cyber-Physical Systems for Industry 4.0 (Cybermanufacturing)". The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, one of the Fulton Schools of Engineering, is building an energetic manufacturing, robotics, and human systems engineering research community (Learn more at https://research.engineering.asu.edu/). To advance this area, we seek applicants who complement our ability to solve Grand Challenge Problems as part of a transdisciplinary community of experts in the development of advanced manufacturing, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
informs.org

Probability Distributions on Partially Ordered Sets and Network Interdiction Games

This article poses the following problem: Does there exist a probability distribution over subsets of a finite partially ordered set (poset), such that a set of constraints involving marginal probabilities of the poset’s elements and maximal chains is satisfied? We present a combinatorial algorithm to positively resolve this question. The algorithm can be implemented in polynomial time in the special case where maximal chain probabilities are affine functions of their elements. This existence problem is relevant for the equilibrium characterization of a generic strategic interdiction game on a capacitated flow network. The game involves a routing entity that sends its flow through the network while facing path transportation costs and an interdictor who simultaneously interdicts one or more edges while facing edge interdiction costs. Using our existence result on posets and strict complementary slackness in linear programming, we show that the Nash equilibria of this game can be fully described using primal and dual solutions of a minimum-cost circulation problem. Our analysis provides a new characterization of the critical components in the interdiction game. It also leads to a polynomial-time approach for equilibrium computation.
Phys.org

Protein structural dynamics underlie their evolution and adaptability over the centuries

"How does nature utilize the common repertoire of folds in proteins to differentiate their specificity, and ultimately their function?" This long-standing and fundamental question was addressed in a study conducted at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Foundation for Research & Technology-Hellas (FORTH-IMBB). The results of this work were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
informs.org

Bimodal Characteristic Returns and Predictability Enhancement via Machine Learning

This paper documents the bimodality of momentum stocks: both high- and low-momentum stocks have nontrivial probabilities for both high and low returns. The bimodality makes the momentum strategy fundamentally risky and can cause a large loss. To alleviate the bimodality and improve return predictability, this paper develops a novel cross-sectional prediction model via machine learning. By reclassifying stocks based on their predicted financial performance, the model significantly outperforms off-the-shelf machine learning models. Tested on the U.S. market, a value-weighted long-short portfolio earns a monthly alpha of 2.4% (t-statistic = 6.63) when regressed against the Fama–French five factors plus the momentum and short-term reversal factors.
informs.org

The Creator Economy: Managing Ecosystem Supply, Revenue Sharing, and Platform Design

Many digital platforms give users a bundle of goods sourced from numerous creators, generate revenue through consumption of these goods, and motivate creators by sharing of revenue. This paper studies the platform’s design choices and creators’ participation and supply decisions when users’ (viewers’) consumption of goods (content) is financed by third-party advertisers. The model specifies the platform’s scale: number of creators and content supplied and magnitudes of viewers, advertisers, and revenues. I examine how the distribution of creator capabilities affects market concentration among creators and how it can be influenced by platform design. Tools for ad management and analytics are more impactful when the platform has sufficient content and viewers but has low ad demand. Conversely, reducing viewers’ distaste for ads through better matching and timing—which can create win–win–win effects throughout the ecosystem—is important when the platform has strong demand from advertisers. Platform infrastructure improvements that motivate creators to supply more content (e.g., development toolkits) must be chosen carefully to avoid creating higher concentration among a few powerful creators. Investments in first-party content are most consequential when the platform scale is small and when it has greater urgency to attract more viewers. I show that revenue sharing is (only partly) a tug of war between the platform and creators because a moderate sharing formula strengthens the overall ecosystem and profits of all participants. However, revenue-sharing tensions indicate a need to extend the one-rate-for-all creators approach with richer revenue-sharing arrangements that can better accommodate heterogeneity among creators.
informs.org

Call for Papers—Management Science Special Issue on the Human-Algorithm Connection

informs.org

Fair Cake Division Under Monotone Likelihood Ratios

This work develops algorithmic results for the classic cake-cutting problem in which a divisible, heterogeneous resource (modeled as a cake) needs to be partitioned among agents with distinct preferences. We focus on a standard formulation of cake cutting wherein each agent must receive a contiguous piece of the cake. Although multiple hardness results exist in this setup for finding fair/efficient cake divisions, we show that, if the value densities of the agents satisfy the monotone likelihood ratio property (MLRP), then strong algorithmic results hold for various notions of fairness and economic efficiency. Addressing cake-cutting instances with MLRP, first we develop an algorithm that finds cake divisions (with connected pieces) that are envy free, up to an arbitrary precision. The time complexity of our algorithm is polynomial in the number of agents and the bit complexity of an underlying Lipschitz constant. We obtain similar positive results for maximizing social, egalitarian, and Nash social welfare. Many distribution families bear MLRP. In particular, this property holds if all the value densities belong to any one of the following families: Gaussian (with the same variance), linear, Poisson, and exponential distributions, linear translations of any log-concave function. Hence, through MLRP, the current work obtains novel cake-cutting algorithms for multiple distribution families.
informs.org

The Differential Impact of Intrafirm Collaboration and Technological Network Centrality on Employees’ Likelihood of Leaving the Firm

How does an employee’s centrality in intrafirm research and development activities affect the employee’s propensity for outward mobility? Does this proclivity vary by the type of employment the employee seeks: moving to other firms versus founding a new venture? We maintain that, to answer these questions, we must distinguish between an employee’s centrality in the intrafirm collaboration network and the employee’s centrality in the intrafirm technological recombination network. We utilize the curricula vitae and patent data of corporate inventors at a leading semiconductor company between 1993 and 2012 to test our hypotheses. Contrary to prevailing views, our competing risk model indicates that corporate inventors who are central in the intrafirm collaboration and technological network and, thus, have the most opportunities are less likely to leave the current employer. However, when considering external employment opportunities, their preferences vary. Collaboration-central individuals are more likely to start a new venture than to move to another employer. Their skill in developing interpersonal relationships enables them to attract the tangible and intangible resources needed in a new firm. In contrast, inventors whose technological expertise is central to the firm’s technology recombination network are more likely to move to another employer than to start a new venture. In an established firm, they can leverage their technological know-how using the resources that a new venture would lack. Our theory highlights the trade-offs in employees’ attempts to take advantage of their internal and external value based on their position within the firm’s collaboration and technological networks.
informs.org

Crew Assignment with Duty Time Limits for Transport Services: Tight Multicommodity Models

Crew costs account for a significant portion of the operating expenses for transportation service providers, and so utilizing crews effectively is an important priority for these organizations. This paper addresses the core problem of assigning crews to urban transit and other scheduled transportation services at minimum total cost for crew usage, assignment, and transfers, taking into account crew work rules that limit their duty and working times. We propose a new multicommodity flow model with polynomial number of variables and constraints that is well suited to capture these work rules. This model can also readily incorporate additional desired features of crew assignments, such as balancing task assignments across crew members. It is more compact than previous flow-based and set partitioning models that have exponential constraints or variables. When work rules impose only duty time restrictions, our model is at least as tight as these previous models and can be strictly tighter than single-commodity models. We develop several classes of valid inequalities to further strengthen our model and discuss how to exploit any limits on working time to reduce model size and tighten the constraints. The model is easy to implement and apply, without requiring specialized decomposition procedures. To accelerate computational performance for large problems, we propose an effective optimization-based approach that entails first solving a restricted problem and then applying an optimality test to eliminate variables. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our modeling approach by applying it to several large-scale problem instances from the literature, solving most problems within a few minutes using a standard solver.
informs.org

SHEDR: An End-to-End Deep Neural Event Detection and Recommendation Framework for Hyperlocal News Using Social Media

Residents often rely on newspapers and television to gather hyperlocal news for community awareness and engagement. More recently, social media have emerged as an increasingly important source of hyperlocal news. Thus far, the literature on using social media to create desirable societal benefits, such as civic awareness and engagement, is still in its infancy. One key challenge in this research stream is to timely and accurately distill information from noisy social media data streams to community members. In this work, we develop SHEDR (social media–based hyperlocal event detection and recommendation), an end-to-end neural event detection and recommendation framework with a particular use case for Twitter to facilitate residents’ information seeking of hyperlocal events. The key model innovation in SHEDR lies in the design of the hyperlocal event detector and the event recommender. First, we harness the power of two popular deep neural network models, the convolutional neural network (CNN) and long short-term memory (LSTM), in a novel joint CNN-LSTM model to characterize spatiotemporal dependencies for capturing unusualness in a region of interest, which is classified as a hyperlocal event. Next, we develop a neural pairwise ranking algorithm for recommending detected hyperlocal events to residents based on their interests. To alleviate the sparsity issue and improve personalization, our algorithm incorporates several types of contextual information covering topic, social, and geographical proximities. We perform comprehensive evaluations based on two large-scale data sets comprising geotagged tweets covering Seattle and Chicago. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework in comparison with several state-of-the-art approaches. We show that our hyperlocal event detection and recommendation models consistently and significantly outperform other approaches in terms of precision, recall, and F-1 scores.
informs.org

Competitive Poaching in Search Advertising: Two Randomized Field Experiments

Keyword searches with brand names occur very commonly on search engines, enabling firms to infer not only when consumers are searching for them but also when consumers are searching for their competitors. This enables firms to generate traffic from search advertising by bidding not only on their own keywords but also on competitors’ keywords. The strategy of bidding on competitors’ keywords, known as competitive poaching, presents unique opportunities for academic research. In this research, we examine the factors that influence the effectiveness of competitive poaching, specifically the role of different ad copies and the type of competitor (poached brand) from which a brand is poaching. We also examine how the presence of sponsored ads from the poached brand affects competitive poaching. We collected data from two randomized field experiments, one with a business school in the Northeastern United States and the other one with a leading automobile dealership company, where these firms bid on keywords of competing brands and randomly display different types of ad copies in the sponsored search listings. We find that, when poaching on keywords of high-quality brands, ad copies that feature vertical differentiation are more effective than the control ad copies, which do not convey any differentiation or prescriptive messages. We also find that when poaching from low-quality brands, ad copies featuring horizontal differentiation perform better than the control ad copies. Finally, we show that the presence of the poached brand’s own ad has a positive association with the ad effectiveness of the poaching brand when that poached brand is high quality and a negative association when the poached brand is low quality. The academic and managerial contributions are also discussed.

