Technology

Know Thy Context: Parsing Contextual Information from User Reviews for Recommendation Purposes

By Konstantin Bauman
informs.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we study an important problem of parsing contextual information from user reviews for recommendation purposes. First, we study the ways contextual information is expressed in user reviews and obtain novel insights about it. Among other things, we...

pubsonline.informs.org

wpguynews.com

Customer reviews increase users’ trust

At Yoast, we’ve seen a lot of websites of every caliber. Every website has its own issues, but all websites benefit from optimizing the conversion rate. It really doesn’t matter if your goal is more sales, more Facebook likes or more newsletter subscribers. One thing that helps almost every website is the right use of reviews. A lot of websites do have reviews, but just having them simply isn’t enough.
INTERNET
informs.org

Customer Review Provision Policies with Heterogeneous Cluster Preferences

Companies often post user-generated reviews online so that potential buyers in different clusters (age, geographic region, occupation, etc.) can learn from existing customers about the quality of an experience good and cluster preferences before purchasing. In this paper, we evaluate two common user-generated review provision policies for selling experience goods to customers in different clusters with heterogeneous preferences. The first policy is called the association-based policy (AP) under which a customer in a cluster can only observe the aggregate review (i.e., average rating) generated by users within the same cluster. The second policy is called the global-based policy (GP) under which each customer is presented with the aggregate review generated by all users across clusters. We find that, in general, the firm benefits from a policy that provides a larger number of “relevant reviews” to customers. When customers are more certain about the product quality and when clusters are more diverse, AP is more profitable than GP because it provides cluster-specific reviews to customers. Otherwise, GP is more profitable as it provides a larger number of less relevant reviews. Moreover, we propose a third provision policy that imparts the union of the information by AP and GP and show that it is more profitable for the firm. Although the third policy always renders a higher consumer welfare than GP, it may generate a lower consumer welfare than AP.
ECONOMY
informs.org

SHEDR: An End-to-End Deep Neural Event Detection and Recommendation Framework for Hyperlocal News Using Social Media

Residents often rely on newspapers and television to gather hyperlocal news for community awareness and engagement. More recently, social media have emerged as an increasingly important source of hyperlocal news. Thus far, the literature on using social media to create desirable societal benefits, such as civic awareness and engagement, is still in its infancy. One key challenge in this research stream is to timely and accurately distill information from noisy social media data streams to community members. In this work, we develop SHEDR (social media–based hyperlocal event detection and recommendation), an end-to-end neural event detection and recommendation framework with a particular use case for Twitter to facilitate residents’ information seeking of hyperlocal events. The key model innovation in SHEDR lies in the design of the hyperlocal event detector and the event recommender. First, we harness the power of two popular deep neural network models, the convolutional neural network (CNN) and long short-term memory (LSTM), in a novel joint CNN-LSTM model to characterize spatiotemporal dependencies for capturing unusualness in a region of interest, which is classified as a hyperlocal event. Next, we develop a neural pairwise ranking algorithm for recommending detected hyperlocal events to residents based on their interests. To alleviate the sparsity issue and improve personalization, our algorithm incorporates several types of contextual information covering topic, social, and geographical proximities. We perform comprehensive evaluations based on two large-scale data sets comprising geotagged tweets covering Seattle and Chicago. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework in comparison with several state-of-the-art approaches. We show that our hyperlocal event detection and recommendation models consistently and significantly outperform other approaches in terms of precision, recall, and F-1 scores.
INTERNET
Infoworld

Review: Document parsing in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

Records have been written for thousands of years, in many scripts and on many media. Clay tablets, stone tablets, wax tablets, papyrus, parchment, and paper all preceded digital media. In our hurry to move from paper to digital media, the most common shortcut has been to scan paper into PDF documents, which have the virtue of being digital and portable, but the drawback of being essentially unstructured.
SOFTWARE
#Parsing
chromeunboxed.com

Google Drive will begin informing its users of content violations via email

Google Drive allows you to store almost any and all filetypes from general formats like zip archives, images, audio, and videos to Microsoft, Apple, and Adobe files. While it was originally only really known for its Document storage, it’s become so much more over the years. With that, however,...
INTERNET
informs.org

Models and Algorithms for the Bin-Packing Problem with Minimum Color Fragmentation

In the bin-packing problem with minimum color fragmentation (BPPMCF), we are given a fixed number of bins and a collection of items, each associated with a size and a color, and the goal is to avoid color fragmentation by packing items with the same color within as few bins as possible. This problem emerges in areas as diverse as surgical scheduling and group event seating. We present several optimization models for the BPPMCF, including baseline integer programming formulations, alternative integer programming formulations based on two recursive decomposition strategies that utilize decision diagrams, and a branch-and-price algorithm. Using the results from an extensive computational evaluation on synthetic instances, we train a decision tree model that predicts which algorithm should be chosen to solve a given instance of the problem based on a collection of derived features. Our insights are validated through experiments on the aforementioned applications on real-world data.
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
benefitspro.com

Telemedicine draws rave reviews from users, according to EBRI’s annual survey

Telemedicine is having a moment. The percentage of adults with private health insurance reporting that telemedicine was “extremely important” to them more than doubled between 2017 and 2021, from 7% to 17%. What’s more, nearly three-quarters of telemedicine users say they are either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their visits.
MENTAL HEALTH
informs.org

Call for Papers—Management Science Special Issue on the Human-Algorithm Connection

Call for Papers—Management Science Special Issue on the Human-Algorithm Connection
SCIENCE
Observer

Java Burn Reviews – Shocking Information You May Not Know

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Java Burn is a powdered supplement aimed at those...
WEIGHT LOSS
informs.org

On Degenerate Doubly Nonnegative Projection Problems

The doubly nonnegative (DNN) cone, being the set of all positive semidefinite matrices whose elements are nonnegative, is a popular approximation of the computationally intractable completely positive cone. The major difficulty for implementing a Newton-type method to compute the projection of a given large-scale matrix onto the DNN cone lies in the possible failure of the constraint nondegeneracy, a generalization of the linear independence constraint qualification for nonlinear programming. Such a failure results in the singularity of the Jacobian of the nonsmooth equation representing the Karush–Kuhn–Tucker optimality condition that prevents the semismooth Newton–conjugate gradient method from solving it with a desirable convergence rate. In this paper, we overcome the aforementioned difficulty by solving a sequence of better conditioned nonsmooth equations generated by the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM) instead of solving one aforementioned singular equation. By leveraging the metric subregularity of the normal cone associated with the positive semidefinite cone, we derive sufficient conditions to ensure the dual quadratic growth condition of the underlying problem, which further leads to the asymptotically superlinear convergence of the proposed ALM. Numerical results on difficult randomly generated instances and from the semidefinite programming library are presented to demonstrate the efficiency of the algorithm for computing the DNN projection to a very high accuracy.
MATHEMATICS
Motley Fool

Game Recommendations From a Gaming Fanatic

Investing is a game. In order to beat the market, you have to roll some dice, move some pawns, and draw some cards.... Oh, who are we kidding? Let's just put investing aside for a moment and delve into this year's holiday playlist of David's favorite board games!. To catch...
GAMBLING
informs.org

Novel Formulations and Logic-Based Benders Decomposition for the Integrated Parallel Machine Scheduling and Location Problem

We investigate the discrete parallel machine scheduling and location problem, which consists of locating multiple machines to a set of candidate locations, assigning jobs from different locations to the located machines, and sequencing the assigned jobs. The objective is to minimize the maximum completion time of all jobs, that is, the makespan. Though the problem is of theoretical significance with a wide range of practical applications, it has not been well studied as reported in the literature. For this problem, we first propose three new mixed-integer linear programs that outperform state-of-the-art formulations. Then, we develop a new logic-based Benders decomposition algorithm for practical-sized instances, which splits the problem into a master problem that determines machine locations and job assignments to machines and a subproblem that sequences jobs on each machine. The master problem is solved by a branch-and-cut procedure that operates on a single search tree. Once an incumbent solution to the master problem is found, the subproblem is solved to generate cuts that are dynamically added to the master problem. A generic no-good cut is first proposed, which is later improved by some strengthening techniques. Two optimality cuts are also developed based on optimality conditions of the subproblem and improved by strengthening techniques. Numerical results on small-sized instances show that the proposed formulations outperform state-of-the-art ones. Computational results on 1,400 benchmark instances with up to 300 jobs, 50 machines, and 300 locations demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of the algorithm compared with current approaches.
SOFTWARE
informs.org

Probability Distributions on Partially Ordered Sets and Network Interdiction Games

This article poses the following problem: Does there exist a probability distribution over subsets of a finite partially ordered set (poset), such that a set of constraints involving marginal probabilities of the poset’s elements and maximal chains is satisfied? We present a combinatorial algorithm to positively resolve this question. The algorithm can be implemented in polynomial time in the special case where maximal chain probabilities are affine functions of their elements. This existence problem is relevant for the equilibrium characterization of a generic strategic interdiction game on a capacitated flow network. The game involves a routing entity that sends its flow through the network while facing path transportation costs and an interdictor who simultaneously interdicts one or more edges while facing edge interdiction costs. Using our existence result on posets and strict complementary slackness in linear programming, we show that the Nash equilibria of this game can be fully described using primal and dual solutions of a minimum-cost circulation problem. Our analysis provides a new characterization of the critical components in the interdiction game. It also leads to a polynomial-time approach for equilibrium computation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Dynamic Programs with Shared Resources and Signals: Dynamic Fluid Policies and Asymptotic Optimality

We consider a sequential decision problem involving shared resources and signals in which a decision maker repeatedly observes some exogenous information (the signal), modeled as a finite-state Markov process, then allocates a limited amount of a shared resource across a set of projects. The framework includes a number of applications and generalizes Markovian multiarmed bandit problems by (a) incorporating exogenous information through the signal and (b) allowing for more general resource allocation decisions. Such problems are naturally formulated as stochastic dynamic programs (DPs), but solving the DP is impractical unless the number of projects is small. In this paper, we develop a Lagrangian relaxation and a DP formulation of the corresponding fluid relaxation—a dynamic fluid relaxation—that provide upper bounds on the optimal value function as well as a feasible policy. We develop an iterative primal-dual algorithm for solving the dynamic fluid relaxation and analyze the performance of the feasible dynamic fluid policy. Our performance analysis implies, under mild conditions, that the dynamic fluid relaxation bound and feasible policy are asymptotically optimal as the number of projects grows large. Our Lagrangian relaxation uses Lagrange multipliers that depend on the history of past signals in each period: we show that the bounds and analogous policies using restricted forms of Lagrange multipliers (e.g., only depending on the current signal state in each period) in general lead to a performance gap that is linear in the number of projects and thus are not asymptotically optimal in the regime of many projects. We demonstrate the model and results in two applications: (i) a dynamic capital budgeting problem and (ii) a multilocation inventory management problem with limited production capacity and demands that are correlated across locations by a changing market state.
COMPUTERS
naturalproductsinsider.com

WHO foregoes recommending ‘critical review’ of kratom

An expert committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended kratom not be subject to a “critical review,” potentially allaying fears that the botanical will be controlled internationally as a drug. Following a pre-review of kratom and its constituents during an October meeting in Geneva, WHO’s Expert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gitconnected.com

Parsing JSON in C++ with RapidJSON

Earlier this year while doing some consulting work, I was required to parse JSON files downloaded from a URL in C++. This is a task easily done in most languages with many having built-in libraries to handle reading and writing JSON files (e.g. the json package in Python). In the case of C++ however, as is the case with most things in C++, there is no built-in functionality for working with JSON files or JSON formatted strings. There is one popular library that many people use but I found that it is actually pretty slow in comparison to another library, RapidJSON, when working with large JSON files (for example, reading ~9 years of OHLC ticker data in JsonCpp took ~20 minutes and only a few seconds with RapidJSON).
CODING & PROGRAMMING

