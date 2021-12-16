Kirk Franklin & Tamar Braxton Team Up For A New Scripted Drama “Kingdom Business” Coming Out In 2022

Kirk Franklin has made a name for himself, not only with his music and love for his God but his hustle. He’s seen as a pioneer creating a mainstream intersection of Hip Hop and Gospel music that we’ve been able to worship and vibe to for years! Franklin is now putting on his executive producer hat for a new scripted drama on BET+ called “Kingdom Business”.

This series explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. DeVon Franklin and Holly Carter are also involved in this project as producers. Franklin shares on Instagram that this project has been his dream, “telling stories, marrying music to pictures, and finally I’ve been blessed with a moment in time to do my heart’s desire. Salute to an incredible team of dreamers. Can’t wait for you to see KINGDOM BUSINESS!”

Not only is making his and those involved in this project’s dreams come true, he is also giving back to the Atlanta community where the show is being filmed. Tamar Braxton, who is a star in the new series, joined him at a local Burlington to pay off any lay away balances. What a great gift right before the Holidays!

