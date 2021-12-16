ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kirk Franklin & Tamar Braxton Team Up For A New Scripted Drama “Kingdom Business” Coming Out In 2022

By BreAnna Holmes
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZZ02_0dOcBIAV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hk5v_0dOcBIAV00

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Kirk Franklin has made a name for himself, not only with his music and love for his God but his hustle. He’s seen as a pioneer creating a mainstream intersection of Hip Hop and Gospel music that we’ve been able to worship and vibe to for years! Franklin is now putting on his executive producer hat for a new scripted drama on BET+ called “Kingdom Business”.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin)

Also See: Mariah Carey Shares New Music With Kirk Franklin

This series explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. DeVon Franklin and Holly Carter are also involved in this project as producers. Franklin shares on Instagram that this project has been his dream, “telling stories, marrying music to pictures, and finally I’ve been blessed with a moment in time to do my heart’s desire. Salute to an incredible team of dreamers. Can’t wait for you to see KINGDOM BUSINESS!”

Not only is making his and those involved in this project’s dreams come true, he is also giving back to the Atlanta community where the show is being filmed. Tamar Braxton, who is a star in the new series, joined him at a local Burlington to pay off any lay away balances. What a great gift right before the Holidays!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin)

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Goes Viral By Doing a Churchy Version of the Omarion Challenge

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Estranged Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

READ MORE : [ione_media_gallery src="https://myspiritdc.com" id="1792175" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Kingdom Business’: Yolanda Adams & Serayah To Lead Cast Of BET+ Gospel Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Adams and Serayah have been tapped to star in Kingdom Business, a  music-driven drama executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, the eight-episode Kingdom Business explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. The series will be led by Adams as the reigning “Queen of Gospel” Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, a talented up-and-coming gospel star...
RELIGION
Vibe

Kirk Franklin’s In The Holiday Spirit With ‘A Gospel Christmas’ And Mariah Carey Collab

Grammy award-winning artist Kirk Franklin has had quite the year. Including becoming the true star of the #OmarionChallenge, recently taking the viral dance from the stage to the pulpit, the Gospel legend has been a topic of conversation throughout 2021. In the midst of that conversation, he’s announced a slew of new music, film, and television projects. VIBE caught up with Franklin ahead of the release of his debut holiday film, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, to discuss what inspired him to participate in the movie and (of course) its soundtrack. The Christian crooner also discussed his own holiday traditions, his new...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVShowsAce

Lifetime’s ‘Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas’: All Details

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas promises a very special evening of music. Starring Demetria McKinney (House Of Payne, Motherland: Fort Salem), and Chaz Lamar Shepherd (Luke Cage, NCIS: New Orleans). In addition award-winning artist, Kirk Franklin will also be prominent in this movie. Ready to...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Devon Franklin
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Tamar Braxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Gospel Music#Kirkfranklin#Burlington
enstarz.com

Freddie Gibbs Beaten up by Jim Jones and Crew? Witness Says Star Ended up All Wounded [Details]

According to a witness, Freddie Gibbs had allegedly gotten into a fight with Jim Jones and his crew where the former came out of it beaten up and wounded. On December 14, the two rappers engaged in a physical brawl after running into each other the same night in Miami City. AllHipHop stated that their squad of boys accompanied both Gibbs and Jones, but the "Gat Damn" singer received the losing end of the stick.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cyn Santana & Daniel Gibson Spark Romance Rumors On "Love & Hip Hop"

Love & Hip Hop fans are seeing an influx in news about the series now that the latest Family Reunion series is upon us. For this series, producers have once again brought together several characters from the Love & Hip Hop pantheon and put them all in one place as they address conflicts, rumors, and tense relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

559
Followers
411
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy